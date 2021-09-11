CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
U.K.

UK Foreign Office honours memory of victims of 9/11 attacks

hawaiitelegraph.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLondon [United Kingdom], September 11 (ANI/Sputnik): The UK's Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office commemorated all those killed in the 9/11 attacks in the US 20 years ago and those who bravely rushed to help. "Today we remember all those who lost their lives during the terrorist attacks on the 11th...

www.hawaiitelegraph.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

‘It was an attack on the free world’: Survivors and families remember 9/11 victims at London memorial

The son and nephew of two victims of 9/11 has described the events 20 years ago as “an attack on the free world”.Jon Egan’s father Dean and his aunt Christine, who were originally from Hull, died in the Twin Towers during the attack on New York City 20 years ago.He was speaking at a remembrance ceremony at London’s Olympic Park, where a four-tonne twisted piece of steel from the South Tower has been made into a permanent memorial structure.Mr Egan, who was raised in the US but said he considers himself “a proud Brit”, told those gathered at the event...
U.K.
neworleanssun.com

Harry, Meghan honour 9/11 victims

Washington [US], September 12 (ANI): On the 20th anniversary of the horrific 9/11 terror attacks, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex- Prince Harry and Meghan Markle paid tributes to the victims who lost their lives in the attack. Twenty years after terrorists attacked the World Trade Center in New York...
U.K.
foxlexington.com

UK ROTC cadets remember 9/11 victims

On this 20th anniversary of 9/11, we all remember the deadliest terror attack on US soil. Cities across the nation are holding services in honor of nearly 3,000 lives lost, and Lexington is no different. Two decades ago on the morning of September 11, 2001, the USA woke up to...
LEXINGTON, KY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Pennsylvania State
Chronicle-Telegram

Memories of the 9-11 attacks remain fresh

It was as if someone had broken into my house, grabbed the kitchen knife, stabbed me deep in the chest twice and twisted the blade slowly and steadily like disemboweling a pumpkin. That’s how I felt on Sept. 11, 2001, when 19 terrorists hijacked four planes, flew two into the iconic World Trade Center, one onto the Pentagon, and the fourth force-crashed at Shawshank, Pennsylvania.
POLITICS
KPLC TV

Remembering local victims of 9/11 terrorist attacks

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - For relatives of the 9/11 victims, Saturday marks the 20th anniversary of the day their world came to a halt. The Twin Towers of the World Trade Center in New York came crumbling down in the unforgettable terrorist attack. “It’s as real today as it...
LAKE CHARLES, LA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Queen Elizabeth
Person
Queen Elizabeth Ii
KRON4

Ceremony honors the victims of the 9/11 terror attacks

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) – This morning, San Francisco honored the victims and people affected by the terrorist attack on 9/11. In a special ceremony, Mayor London Breed and the San Francisco fire commission shared a few words, but it was the stories of heroism and bravery that took center stage.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
uky.edu

UK Army, Air Force ROTC to Honor the Victims of 9/11

LEXINGTON, Ky. (Sept. 10, 2021) — Tomorrow marks the 20th anniversary of 9/11, and the University of Kentucky Army ROTC and Air Force ROTC programs are remembering those who lost their lives in the deadliest terrorist attack in human history. Zach St. Hilaire, company commander of UK’s Pershing Rifles chapter,...
LEXINGTON, KY
AFP

Two more victims of 9/11 attacks identified

The remains of two more victims of 9/11 have been identified, thanks to advanced DNA technology, New York officials announced Tuesday, just days before the 20th anniversary of the attacks. The office of the city's chief medical examiner said it had formally identified the 1,646th and 1,647th victim of the al-Qaeda attacks on New York's Twin Towers which killed 2,753 people. They are the first identifications of victims from the collapse of the World Trade Center since October 2019. "Twenty years ago, we made a promise to the families of World Trade Center victims to do whatever it takes for as long as it takes to identify their loved ones, and with these two new identifications, we continue to fulfill that sacred obligation," chief medical examiner Barbara Sampson said in a statement.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Foreign Office#9 11#British Royal Family#Uk#Ani Sputnik#Al Qaeda#The World Trade Center
9&10 News

9/11 Memorials Being Held At Sites of Attacks

Saturday marks the 20th anniversary of the terror attacks on Sept. 11, 2001, a day that changed our nation forever. Memorials will be held all over the country to remember the 2,996 lives that were lost. The annual reading of the names will take place at Ground Zero in New...
POLITICS
americanmilitarynews.com

Report: China discussing takeover of major US military base abandoned in Afghanistan

China is reportedly weighing plans to take over Bagram Airfield, which once served as the largest U.S. military base in Afghanistan, new reports revealed this week. The Chinese military is currently conducting a feasibility study for a potential takeover of the major airfield, according to a source briefed on the plans by Chinese military officials who then spoke to U.S. News & World Report on condition of anonymity.
MILITARY
stardem.com

Harris wants Biden to resign over Afghanistan chaos, Kabul attacks

EASTON — U.S. Rep. Andy Harris, R-Md., is very critical of President Joe Biden on Afghanistan. Harris joined some conservative Republicans in calling for Biden to step down after 13 U.S. troops and at least 50 Afghans were killed in terror attacks near the Kabul airport. Harris represents the Eastern Shore and is a frequent conservative critic of Biden.
FOREIGN POLICY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Twitter
Country
U.K.
dallassun.com

Top US General says 'civil war' likely to break out

Berlin [Germany], September 5 (ANI): Top US General Mark Milley on Saturday (local time) said he believed it was likely that conditions for a future "civil war" could develop in Afghanistan following the US troops' withdrawal. The chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Milley told Fox News during an...
POLITICS

Comments / 0

Community Policy