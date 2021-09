"I went across the hall to a meeting room. The meeting started at 9:30 a.m. At 9:37 a.m., boom. The building shook." Col. Jimmy Allen recalled the scene as if it were only a week earlier, not 20 years. The retired Public Affairs Officer for Secretary of the Army and the Army Chief of Staff was a Kentucky boy, originally of Grayson County, who had found himself working in the nation's military hub, the Pentagon, located in Arlington, Va., just outside Washington D.C. On the morning of Tuesday, September 11, 2001, Allen had gone to work as usual and had things to do — but early on, they understood it would be no normal day at the headquarters for the U.S. Department of Defense.

