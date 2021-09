“Never forget” still remains on the lips of those old enough to remember the horrific events on the morning of September 11, 2001. 20-years later, people gathered around the flag pole outside the Rensselaer County Office Building in Troy to commemorate those who lost their lives when planes crashed into the Twin Towers in New York City, the Pentagon in Washington D.C. and a field in Shanksville, PA. That plane, brought down by a group of courageous passengers to prevent it from striking its supposed target, believed to have been the U.S. Capitol or the White House.

RENSSELAER COUNTY, NY ・ 7 DAYS AGO