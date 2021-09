With the Grammarly Software Developers Kit, developers can integrate real-time writing assistance into their apps with a few lines of code. Developers who offer text writing and editing in their apps can enhance that feature with grammar checking via a new Software Developers Kit from Grammarly. As part of the Grammarly for Developers product, Grammarly's Text Editor SDK is designed to make it easier to offer real-time writing assistance in text-based software. The idea is to help developers include a grammar checker using just a few lines of code via the SDK rather than having to create all the necessary code from scratch.

