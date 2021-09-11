CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Twenty years after the September 11 attacks, the faces and stories of hundreds of Black victims are rarely seen and told

By Courier Newsroom
New Pittsburgh Courier
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThey were accountants, college-educated professionals, high-ranking military officers with Purple Heart medals, husbands, wives, mothers, fathers and even children. Proud citizens living the American Dream, they were also Black when they died 20 years ago on September 11, 2001. For years they led productive lives and managed successful careers before...

Comments / 8

Alabama1
6d ago

I can’t imagine the outrage if the headline read “white victims” and showed only white victims. It’s articles like this that continue to divide our country by making it appear that one race should be recognized over another. All Lives Matter. Every victim from 9/11 mattered

10
Yosimite Sam
5d ago

Leave it to the media to make quite possibly the most tragic day this country as a whole has ever endured and make it about racism.. truly sad. This news outlet should be shut down permanently...

8
E@gles
4d ago

Black / White / Asian and ALL races need too march and protest against the media and the government. If we don’t this is going to continue to happen . Government runs the media . They do whatever the government tells them to do … and it’s been nothing but lies to divide this country to put millions in their pockets while the average person suffers. Enough is enough

5
