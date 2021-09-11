CMC Forum: 9/11/01 - We Were There

We all remember where we were 9/11/01, and probably find it difficult to believe it was 20 years ago. Our panelists and host were in places we heard about on the news: New York, the Pentagon, and stranded on a plane outside the country. Hear them share their compelling personal accounts of the day we will never forget. Featuring Scott Light, Journalist and Owner, Scott Light Consulting; Shirley Brooks-Jones, Delta Flight 15 Passenger; and host, Jerry Revish, Retired Television News Anchor, WBNS- 10TV.