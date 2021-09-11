CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Cashmere, WA

9-11 memorial in Cashmere: 2015

anacortestoday.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWe went to Cashmere in 2015 looking for aplets and cotlets — and were surprised to discover this amazing memorial at a riverside park. “The Spirit of America Memorial is an interactive and educational tribute, honoring both the victims and those who risked their lives during the September 11, 2001 tragedy. The Spirit of America 9/11 Memorial recognizes the unprecedented day of terrorist attacks in the U.S. that brought the nation together and garnered support from around the world. Almost 3,000 citizens died, with much of the nation watching live coverage of the horror, as 19 terrorists deliberately crashed two planes into the Twin Towers of the World Trade Center, another into the Pentagon and a fourth into a Pennsylvania field, the latter having been diverted from its intended Washington, D.C. target. The Memorial pays tribute to the 2,606 who died in New York, 125 who died at the Pentagon, 44 who died in Pennsylvania, as well as the thousands of survivors, and all those affected—from emergency workers to citizens—who reached out in the midst of the aftermath with compassion, courage and touching acts of kindness. It is also meant to be a lasting tribute to the men and women who serve our country and for future generations so that we may never forget.”

www.anacortestoday.com

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Cashmere, WA
Government
State
Pennsylvania State
Local
Washington Government
State
New York State
State
Washington State
City
Cashmere, WA
NBC News

France recalls its ambassadors to U.S., Australia over submarine dispute

France announced Friday it is recalling its ambassadors to the United States and Australia after it said its Indo-Pacific interests had been undermined by a new agreement made by the Biden administration on nuclear submarines. "At the request of the President of the Republic, I am recalling to Paris without...
MILITARY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#9 11#Pentagon
The Hill

Attorney charged in Durham investigation pleads not guilty

Michael Sussman, the attorney charged this week by special counsel John Durham , pleaded not guilty to a charge of making false statements to the FBI in an initial court appearance on Friday. A federal magistrate judge allowed Sussman, a former partner at the prestigious law firm Perkins Coie, to...
U.S. POLITICS
The Hill

Apple, Google remove Navalny app as Russian elections begin

An app created by allies of jailed Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny that has drawn the ire of Russian authorities appeared to have been removed from Apple and Google stores Friday ahead of the country’s parliamentary elections this weekend. The Associated Press reported that the move comes after Apple and...
CELL PHONES

Comments / 0

Community Policy