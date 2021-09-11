CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
AFGHANISTAN: THE STORY OF THE FOREVER WAR, TOLD BY MEN WHO SERVED THERE

Cover picture for the articleDisclaimer: To protect the privacy of the subjects of this article, the names of the interviewees have been changed. AIDAN SMITH-FAGAN WRITES — “It was a very atypical afternoon soccer game.” Will remembers the hushed tones in the voices of parents on the sidelines. It was unusually quiet and “parents weren’t really cheering.” The typical excitement around youth sports was nowhere to be seen. In fact, the game had almost been cancelled after the league organizers had learned that two planes had hit the Twin Towers in New York City.

