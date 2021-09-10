How the anti-lockdown fundraising machine keeps running

Proponents of the anti-lockdown movement have learnt the most effective ways to make money out of people's gullibility, writes Tom Tanuki. THERE ARE A HUNDRED anti-lockdown fundraisers doing the rounds at any moment. They constantly make my head hurt. How can anyone dump their money into this rubbish, I ask myself, before having to ask it again, always a little more despondently. They stand as an enduring reminder of the central financial imperative of the "freedom movement". The movement bears an enormous capacity to generate income for its core parade of martyr figures.