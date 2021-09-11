SENIOR FEATURE: Bam Olaseni Ready for Big Senior Season with Utes

As far as USC firings have gone, Clay Helton’s was among the more civil and organized. No tarmac, no media leaks. On Sunday after a disappointing loss to Stanford, USC athletic director Mike Bohn decided it was time for a change in leadership for the football program. After a day to get all the aspects of the announcement in order, Bohn met with Helton at 1:30 on Monday afternoon to inform him of the decision. The two then went to the regularly scheduled team meeting at 2:10 to inform the student-athletes and coaching staff, so they could hear it first from their coach and the A.D.

COLLEGE SPORTS ・ 2 DAYS AGO