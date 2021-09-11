CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
SENIOR FEATURE: Bam Olaseni Ready for Big Senior Season with Utes

By Michelle Bodkin
247Sports
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDespite the influx of Australian kickers to collegiate football, it is still pretty rare to have a foreign student-athlete in the sport. Enter 6-foot-8-inch, 330 lbs. left tackle Bamidele "Bam" Olaseni from across the pond in London. After two seasons adjusting to Division I football with the Utes, Olaseni is ready to make some noise in his third and final year and has already attracting attention from the NFL. His journey to this point was not easy, however, and required a great deal of sacrifice to make happen.

247sports.com

