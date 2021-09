There sat Stone Wetlaufer, directly on the 25-yard line toward the south end zone of Noyes Field. Central’s junior quarterback spent most of Friday night there. Not lying at that specific spot, of course, but on his back in the stadium’s damp grass due to North Kansas City’s defensive line pressuring the Indians’ quarterback for the entirety of four quarters, propelling the Hornets to a 38-0 victory over the Indians in Week 2.

13 DAYS AGO