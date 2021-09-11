Boeing flight from Turkey makes emergency landing at Russian airport -Ifax

947jackfm.com
Related
21 Chinese warplanes, including more than a dozen fighter aircraft, flew through Taiwan's air defense zone on the day of Pelosi's visit
On the day House Speaker Nancy Pelosi arrived in Taipei, Chinese warplanes flew through Taiwan's ADIZ. China also kicked off military drills.
China expected to begin live-fire military exercises near Taiwan coast in wake of Pelosi visit – live
Beijing to begin a series of live-fire drills near Taiwan’s coastline after vowing ‘consequences’ following Pelosi’s trip to Taipei; Taiwan characterises drills as a violation of international law
Comments / 0