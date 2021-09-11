CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Public Safety

9/11: The domino effect lingers 20 years later

dailyegyptian.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe toxic dust that fell as the World Trade Center towers collapsed 20 years ago, continues to cast a dark shadow over America. 9/11 created a domino effect that would transform American culture, and society for decades to come. On the 20th anniversary of the attacks on the twin towers the Daily Egyptian worked alongside River Region, to tell the stories of those who lived through the attacks, reported the news and those who would grow up in a world shaped by this traumatic event.

dailyegyptian.com

Comments / 0

Related
KFOX 14

9/11, 20 years later: A Borderland Perspective

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14) — Saturday marks the 20th anniversary of the Sept. 11th terror attacks on the U.S. Though it occurred at the very start of our new millennium, it remains the single most shocking event so far of the 21st century and perhaps the most impactful. I remember...
EL PASO, TX
College Heights Herald

After the fact: Lingering effects for those born post-9/11

Twenty years ago, the world watched in horror as two planes struck the World Trade Center in New York City, one struck the Pentagon and another crashed in a Pennsylvania field, presumably heading towards another target. The American people have not forgotten about September 11th, 2001, and have honored those...
AFGHANISTAN
APG of Wisconsin

Residents reflect on 9/11, 20 years later

Saturday, Sept. 11, marks 20 years since terrorists hijacked U.S. airplanes and used them to destroy the World Trade Center in New York and attack the Pentagon in Washington, D.C., ending thousands of lives. The attacks galvanized the nation; young people today grew up in a world far different than...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Illinois State
leelanaunews.com

9/11 recalled 20 years later

The terrorist attacks on the United States stunned a nation. And 20 years later as we gather to mark the anniversary of the 9/11 attacks Sunday, county residents are still in disbelief. Like other watershed moments in U.S. history, such as the assassination of President John F. Kennedy, people remember what they were doing when they heard of the attack […]
POLITICS
pnw.edu

9/11: Twenty Years Later

I have been remiss these past few years to acknowledge the tragedy set upon us twenty years ago on September 11, 2001. The day had an impact on the world, the nation, and on each and every one of us. Some of us lost loved ones and many of us still live with the impact of the other tragedies caused by the terrible attacks on the Twin Towers, the Pentagon, and in Pennsylvania.
POLITICS
washingtoninformer.com

Hiding in Plain Sight, a 30-Year-Old Hijacking Mystery Solved on 9/11

A breezy and seasonally satisfying Tuesday, September 11, 2001, began with the promise that beat reporters crave – the knowledge that my story would appear on the front page. Riding high from the previous night after attending Michael Jackson’s 30th-anniversary concert at Madison Square Garden, my editor implored that I...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Distractify

20 Years After the 9/11 Terrorist Attacks, the Story of the "Man in the Red Bandana" Lives On

Throughout the course of the last 20 years in the U.S., countless stories, both good and bad, have emerged from what transpired on Sept. 11, 2001, at New York City's World Trade Center. The events of 9/11 largely shaped the nation's identity going forward, and the heroes who helped save and protect as many citizens as they could that day have become national treasures beloved by millions from coast to coast.
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fbi#9 11#The World Trade Center#American#Siuc#Nbc#Japanese Americans#Islamic#Muslims#Hijab#The Daily Egyptian#Cnn#The School Of Media Arts
wrvo.org

20 Years Later: Teaching 9/11 In schools

It has been 20 years since the attacks of Sept. 11, 2001. Current high school students were not alive then. But for many teachers, the day is more than just a page in a textbook, it is a vivid memory. “They Know Without Knowing”. A lot has changed since 9/11,...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Journalism
Country
Afghanistan
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Woonsocket Call

Twenty years after 9/11, the pain still lingers for the Jarrets

NORTH SMITHFIELD – Aram Jarret could tell his daughter was dreaming about a bright, happy future. As Amy Nicole Jarret shuttled between her family home in Rhode Island and her boyfriend's in Pennsylvania, she was steadily collecting furniture that she stored in her father's basement. Family members expected the couple would soon be married and probably raising children of their own.
NORTH SMITHFIELD, RI
News Register

9/11 20 Years Later: Readers respond

News-Register asked readers to write about the impact of 9/11 on their lives. Our thanks to the respondents. Here are their words, as submitted:. I am a Navy veteran and I was stationed on the USNS Comfort for two weeks at the Port Authority of NYC during the clean-up efforts. My biggest memory from 9/11, is not from being 10 miles from the Pentagon, stationed at NNMC Bethesda watching the second plane hit, or being in lockdown for three days, or how I met Robin Williams the weekend prior in NYC. It was the silence; you could hear a pin drop on the streets of NYC, a city known for its toughness, and grit, its honking cabs and yelling pedestrians, it was a ghost town. As we walked the streets, you could feel the love from each person you passed, compassion embraced everyone in a city filled with devastation.
POLITICS
Vicksburg Post

SURRATT: Thoughts of 9/11, 20 years later

Tonight and Saturday, we will go back in time to a September day in 2001 in New York City, when, to borrow from singer Alan Jackson, the world stopped turning. The numbers 9/11 bring back painful memories for many of us, even if you weren’t a survivor of the Twin Tower collapse or lost a loved one in the rubble.
POLITICS

Comments / 0

Community Policy