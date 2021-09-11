Prince Andrew Served Court Papers In Civil Lawsuit Of Key Jeffrey Epstein Accuser Virginia Giuffre

The father of a woman who claims Prince Andrew sexually assaulted her as a 17-year-old has said the royal should go to prison.Sky Roberts said the Duke of York must be held accountable for his alleged crimes against Virginia Roberts Guiffre, whose lawyers claimed to have successfully served legal papers against him in her civil lawsuit.“I would like to see him go to prison for at least a little while,” Mr Roberts told ITV’s Good Morning Britain on Monday.“He needs to know what it’s like to be held accountable for his actions. This is not the times of William...

CELEBRITIES ・ 4 DAYS AGO