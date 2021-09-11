Prince Andrew Served Court Papers In Civil Lawsuit Of Key Jeffrey Epstein Accuser Virginia Giuffre
Prince Andrew has been officially served with a lawsuit by a woman who alleges the Duke of York sexually assaulted her three times when she was a teenager. Virginia Giuffre, who has accused Prince Andrew of first sexually assaulting her in 2001, served the British royal with newly filed court papers on Thursday. Cesar Augusto Sepulveda, Giuffre's process server, served the papers late last month to Prince Andrew, whose full name is Andrew Albert Christian Edward, according to an affidavit of service obtained by Oxygen.com.
