2306 Westwood Pine Dr, Powhatan, VA 23120

Are You Looking For a Gorgeous Custom Built Home in Eastern Powhatan That's Convenient to Midlothian & 288 AND has a 1st Floor Primary Suite on 2 Acres? Look No Further! From the Foyer, the Flex Space (shown as Office) has Hardwood Floors, Crown Molding & a Beautiful Window to View the Serene Front Yard. The Dining Rm has Oak Floors, Chair Rail & Crown Molding & Leads to the Fabulous Kitchen w/Granite Tops, Oak Floors, & Stainless Appliances. The Breakfast Nook has a Large Window Overlooking the Side Yard & Opens to the Sun Rm Which has New Ceramic-Look LVP Flooring & Tons of Windows. Open the Sun Rm Door Onto the Deck Which Takes You to the Concrete Patio. The Heart of This Home is the Family Rm w/Vaulted Ceilings & Gas Log Fireplace for the Family to Gather Around. The 1st Floor Primary Bedrm is Large w/WIC But The Primary Bath is the Stuff Pinterest is Full of-Ceramic Floors, Double Bowl Vanity, Large Ceramic Shower, Jetted Tub & Potty Room. Upstairs are 3 Generously-Sized Bedrms w/Laminate Floors, Large Closets & Fan/Lights & a Hall Bathrm As Well As Walk-In Attic Storage. There's a Large Double Car Garage, Detached Storage Shed & Paved Driveway to Complete this Home.