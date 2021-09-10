CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Midlothian, VA

2306 Westwood Pine Dr, Powhatan, VA 23120

Richmond.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAre You Looking For a Gorgeous Custom Built Home in Eastern Powhatan That's Convenient to Midlothian & 288 AND has a 1st Floor Primary Suite on 2 Acres? Look No Further! From the Foyer, the Flex Space (shown as Office) has Hardwood Floors, Crown Molding & a Beautiful Window to View the Serene Front Yard. The Dining Rm has Oak Floors, Chair Rail & Crown Molding & Leads to the Fabulous Kitchen w/Granite Tops, Oak Floors, & Stainless Appliances. The Breakfast Nook has a Large Window Overlooking the Side Yard & Opens to the Sun Rm Which has New Ceramic-Look LVP Flooring & Tons of Windows. Open the Sun Rm Door Onto the Deck Which Takes You to the Concrete Patio. The Heart of This Home is the Family Rm w/Vaulted Ceilings & Gas Log Fireplace for the Family to Gather Around. The 1st Floor Primary Bedrm is Large w/WIC But The Primary Bath is the Stuff Pinterest is Full of-Ceramic Floors, Double Bowl Vanity, Large Ceramic Shower, Jetted Tub & Potty Room. Upstairs are 3 Generously-Sized Bedrms w/Laminate Floors, Large Closets & Fan/Lights & a Hall Bathrm As Well As Walk-In Attic Storage. There's a Large Double Car Garage, Detached Storage Shed & Paved Driveway to Complete this Home.

richmond.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Reuters

Australia defends its handling of French submarine deal

SYDNEY, Sept 19 (Reuters) - Australia defended its scrapping of a deal for French submarines on Sunday, saying the government had raised concerns to Paris for months, as a new deal with the United States and Britain continued to fuel a multinational diplomatic crisis. "I don't regret the decision to...
MILITARY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Powhatan, VA
Powhatan, VA
Business
Midlothian, VA
Business
Local
Virginia Business
City
Midlothian, VA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pine#Windows#Nook#Flooring#Hardwood Floors#The Dining Rm#The Side Yard Opens#The Sun Rm Which#Lvp Flooring Tons#Large W Wic#Stuff Pinterest#Double Bowl Vanity#Laminate Floors

Comments / 0

Community Policy