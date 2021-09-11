Annual Bulky Item Pickup On September 18

MALIBU—The city of Malibu is partnering with Waste Management to host a free bulky item pickup on Saturday, September 18. Household bulky Items are oversized items that will not fit into an empty solid waste cart, such as a mattress or sofa. The city is asking residents to donate gently-used items to charitable organizations or thrift shops in order to reduce waste, but offers bulky item collection service to residents once every year.