Malibu, CA

Annual Bulky Item Pickup On September 18

By Casey
Canyon News
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMALIBU—The city of Malibu is partnering with Waste Management to host a free bulky item pickup on Saturday, September 18. Household bulky Items are oversized items that will not fit into an empty solid waste cart, such as a mattress or sofa. The city is asking residents to donate gently-used items to charitable organizations or thrift shops in order to reduce waste, but offers bulky item collection service to residents once every year.

#Waste Management#Charitable Organizations#Spas#Household Hazardous Waste#The Waste Management#Universal Waste Systems#Enviroevents
