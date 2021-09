Recent study shows promise of nitrous oxide for depression treatment. DELRAY BEACH, Fla. /Massachusetts Newswire – National News/ — The Spodak Dental Group team is committed to helping their patients not only achieve their smile goals, but also their overall comfort in and out of the dental chair. While nitrous oxide has been offered as an effective treatment for anxious or fearful patients, it has now been shown to help with patients who suffer from depression.

