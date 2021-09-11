Poorly Differentiated Tumor Size Linked to Worse Prognosis in HCC, Study Finds

A challenge study demonstrated that women are more likely than men to be symptomatic and have more symptoms of influenza. “We were drawn into this topic after Sabra L. Klein, PhD, who is also a co-author on the paper, gave a presentation on sex differences in influenza at NIH. There are data, in both animal and human studies, characterizing differences between the biological sexes in outcomes with influenza disease,” Luca T. Giurgea, MD, a clinical fellow in the Laboratory of Infectious Diseases Clinical Studies Unit at the NIH and National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, told Healio.

WOMEN'S HEALTH ・ 13 DAYS AGO