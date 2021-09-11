CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Cancer

Poorly Differentiated Tumor Size Linked to Worse Prognosis in HCC, Study Finds

By Allison Inserro
ajmc.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleInvestigators examined medical records spanning 3 decades to look at the effect of poorly differentiated tumor size on outcomes in survival in hepatocellular carcinoma (HCC). Tumor size is a significant prognostic indicator for survival in hepatocellular carcinoma (HCC), the most common type of liver cancer, according to recent findings. The researchers said their results can help providers tailor treatment strategies for patients with HCC.

www.ajmc.com

Comments / 0

Related
ajmc.com

Study Underscores the Impact of Socioeconomic Status on HCC Prognosis

Research shows how socioeconomic status can affect prognosis among patients with hepatocellular carcinoma (HCC). Socioeconomic status (SES) plays an important role in the prognosis of patients with hepatocellular carcinoma (HCC), according to study results published in Cancer Medicine. Findings suggest policy makers can make more precise and socially approved policies to improve patients’ cancer-specific survival (CSS) and overall survival (OS), authors wrote.
CANCER
beckershospitalreview.com

Lung cancer tumors in never-smokers differs from those of smokers, study finds

A genomic analysis of lung cancer in people with no history of smoking found a majority of tumors arising from the accumulation of mutations caused by natural body processes, according to findings published Sept. 6 in Nature Genetics. About 10 percent to 20 percent of people who develop lung cancer...
CANCER
targetedonc.com

Studying the Tumor Microenvironment of Hepatocellular Carcinoma

In an interview, Amaia Lujambio, MD discussed the diversity of genomic alterations in hepatocellular and advanced in molecular testing that could shape future understanding of the disease. Hepatocellular carcinoma (HCC) is a unique disease that not only presents differently in each patient, but also has a wide range of genetic...
CANCER
MedicalXpress

30 years of data reveals risk of poor prognosis increases with tumor size in liver cancer

Researchers at the Department of Hepato-Biliary-Pancreatic Surgery, Osaka City University Graduate School of Medicine have shown that the prognostic impact of hepatocellular carcinoma (HCC), the most common type of liver cancer, is dependent on tumor size. The study findings, recently published in the journal Liver Cancer, fills in the need...
CANCER
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hcc#Prognosis#Liver Cancer#Cox#Ci#Rfs
beckershospitalreview.com

10 recent cancer study findings

Recent oncology studies have focused on the severity of COVID-19 illness among pediatric cancer patients, outcomes among cancer patients diagnosed after the pandemic lockdown and more. Here are 10 oncology-related studies Becker's has covered since Aug. 3, starting with the most recent. 1. Patients in France who were newly diagnosed...
CANCER
uab.edu

Amm awarded R21 grant to study non-invasive imaging of rare tumor

The University of Alabama at Birmingham’s Hope Amm, Ph.D., an assistant professor in the School of Dentistry’s Department of Oral and Maxillofacial Surgery, has received an R21 award from the National Institutes of Health for $275,000 to develop a new method to conduct non-invasive imaging of ameloblastomas. Ameloblastomas are rare,...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
MedicalXpress

Studying resistance to therapy in BRAF-mutated brain tumors

Looking to understand why some brain tumors with a specific mutation can start to reject drugs commonly used to treat them, CU Cancer Center member Jean Mulcahy Levy, MD, led researchers from institutions around the country—including several from the University of Colorado School of Medicine—to study samples of brain tumors before and after treatment with the drug.
CANCER
ajmc.com

Study Explores Effects of OFF Periods in Patients With Parkinson Disease, Care Partners

In interviews with patients with Parkinson disease and their care partners, study authors noted that OFF periods can impair socialization, physical function, leisure activities, driving, and other means of independence. A study published in Neurology: Clinical Practice has investigated the impacts of OFF periods on both persons with Parkinson disease...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
Country
Japan
NewsBreak
Diseases & Treatments
NewsBreak
Cancer
NewsBreak
Tumors
onclive.com

The LEGACY Study in HCC

Tanios S. Bekaii-Saab, MD, FACP, Mayo Clinic, Edward Kim, MD, Mount Sinai Medical Center, Anjana Pillai, MD, University of Chicago Medicine Comprehensive Cancer Center, Amit Singal, MD, UT Southwestern Medical Center, Rachna Shroff, MD, University of Arizona, Arndt Vogel, MD, Hannover Medical School, Mark Yarchoan, MD, Johns Hopkins Medicine. Implications...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
UPI News

Multigenerational study finds links between ADHD, dementia risk

Attention-deficit/hyperactivity disorder, or ADHD, appears to be somehow linked to risk of dementia and Alzheimer's disease, a new multigenerational study has found. Parents and grandparents of people with ADHD have a higher risk of Alzheimer's and dementia than people with no ADHD in their family, Swedish researchers said. Specifically, parents...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
ajmc.com

Prognostic Biomarkers Identified for Pancreatic Ductal Adenocarcinoma Using Whole Genome Sequencing

Investigators identified 5 mutated genes that could serve as biomarkers for disease prognosis and clinical outcomes associated with pancreatic ductal adenocarcinoma, a common cancer with a high mortality rate and poor prognosis. Possible biomarkers for prognosis and clinical outcomes were identified, through the use whole exome sequencing and RNA sequencing,...
CANCER
healio.com

Challenge study demonstrates women experience worse flu outcomes

A challenge study demonstrated that women are more likely than men to be symptomatic and have more symptoms of influenza. “We were drawn into this topic after Sabra L. Klein, PhD, who is also a co-author on the paper, gave a presentation on sex differences in influenza at NIH. There are data, in both animal and human studies, characterizing differences between the biological sexes in outcomes with influenza disease,” Luca T. Giurgea, MD, a clinical fellow in the Laboratory of Infectious Diseases Clinical Studies Unit at the NIH and National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, told Healio.
WOMEN'S HEALTH
fox13news.com

Kidney issues linked to ‘long COVID-19,’ study finds

A new study, published in the Journal of the American Society of Nephrology, suggests that COVID-19 patients could experience kidney issues months after recovering from the initial infection. Researchers studied records from the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs and examined 89,216 people who tested positive for COVID-19 between March 1,...
PUBLIC HEALTH
ajmc.com

Early Lung Screening May Be Beneficial in RA, Study Finds

A new study lends insights into the prevalence of lung abnormalities in patients with newly diagnosed cases of rheumatoid arthritis (RA). A high percentage of patients with early rheumatoid arthritis (RA) have abnormal findings on high-resolution CT (HRCT) examination, according to new study findings, suggesting lung involvement remains undiagnosed in many patients.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Northern Kentucky Tribune

Edward Pavlik: September is Ovarian Cancer Awareness Month; early detection is the key

September is Ovarian Cancer Awareness Month. In the U.S., ovarian cancer causes more deaths than any of the other gynecological cancers. Ovarian cancer too often appears without any symptoms at an advanced stage where the prognosis is very poor; however, when caught early, ovarian cancer is curable with surgery alone.
CANCER
The Guardian

Transport noise linked to increased risk of dementia, study finds

Exposure to noise from road traffic and railways is associated with an increased risk of dementia, according to the largest study of its kind. Research has consistently linked transport noise to health conditions including heart disease, diabetes and obesity, but studies on transport noise and dementia were scarce and small, and findings inconsistent.
HEALTH
onclive.com

Frontline IO for Advanced HCC

Tanios S. Bekaii-Saab, MD, FACP, Mayo Clinic, Edward Kim, MD, Mount Sinai Medical Center, Anjana Pillai, MD, University of Chicago Medicine Comprehensive Cancer Center, Amit Singal, MD, UT Southwestern Medical Center, Rachna Shroff, MD, University of Arizona, Arndt Vogel, MD, Hannover Medical School, Mark Yarchoan, MD, Johns Hopkins Medicine. Considerations...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
ajmc.com

Comorbid Ophthalmic, Systemic Conditions Linked With Higher Risk of Dementia

People with both ophthalmic and systemic conditions were found to be at higher risk of dementia compared with those with only 1 such condition. Some ophthalmic conditions—age-related macular degeneration, cataract, and diabetes-related eye disease—also increased risk on their own. Incidence of dementia is significantly higher in patients with ophthalmic and...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy