Poorly Differentiated Tumor Size Linked to Worse Prognosis in HCC, Study Finds
Investigators examined medical records spanning 3 decades to look at the effect of poorly differentiated tumor size on outcomes in survival in hepatocellular carcinoma (HCC). Tumor size is a significant prognostic indicator for survival in hepatocellular carcinoma (HCC), the most common type of liver cancer, according to recent findings. The researchers said their results can help providers tailor treatment strategies for patients with HCC.www.ajmc.com
