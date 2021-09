Mecum is selling the lifted Sierra and all proceeds will go to a program to give veterans more mobility. In 2003, now-retired U.S. Army Sergeant Brian Fleming joined the Army straight out of high school, spurred to do so because of the events of September 11, 2001. He completed his basic training at Fort Benning in Georgia and was assigned to Korea before deploying to Afghanistan in 2006. There, he was severely injured in a roadside bombing that led to a much earlier retirement than he had planned.

MILITARY ・ 7 DAYS AGO