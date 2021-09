One of the largest retailers for all things home, Home Depot, has just dipped into the smart home market with a brand new app called Hubspace. It’s designed to make smart home device setup as seamless as possible for the average consumer, and make it easier to control your devices, and your home, from anywhere. The smart home space has grown significantly in recent years and shows no sign of slowing down. Amazon Alexa speakers now silently await orders in the background of many family homes across the U.S and you can command your Google Home to do just about anything....

