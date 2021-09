Renderings courtesy of NYC Department of Housing Preservation & Development. New Yorkers earning 40, 50, or 80 percent of the area median income may qualify for 41 affordable apartments at a new building in the Bronx. Located in the Jerome Park neighborhood, close to both Bronx Park and Van Cortlandt Park, the 13-story building at 211 East 203rd Street is offering units ranging from $592/month studios to $1,681/month two-bedrooms. Some of the apartments are set aside for seniors, while others are reserved for those who qualify for the Section 8 program. The building offers several outdoor spaces and convenient access to public transportation.

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 3 DAYS AGO