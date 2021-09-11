CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Muncie, IN

Game Preview: Penn State set for Ball State matchup; raucous crowd expected

By Matt Herb Blue White Illustrated
Scarlet Nation
 6 days ago

Ball State’s home field, Scheumann Stadium, is located just behind a row of ranch homes on a pleasant, tree-lined street in a quiet-looking section of Muncie, Ind. Cardinals football coach Mike Neu is trying to be a good neighbor this week, but he’s also got to get his team prepped for what is likely to be an explosively raucous environment at Penn State on Saturday. So the residents of North Richmond Drive might have to put up with some noise.

bwi.rivals.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Muncie, IN
Football
Local
Indiana Football
City
Richmond, IN
State
Wisconsin State
Muncie, IN
Sports
City
Muncie, IN
Local
Indiana Sports
Muncie, IN
College Sports
Local
Indiana College Sports
The Associated Press

Official: US to expel Haitians from border, fly to Haiti

DEL RIO, Texas (AP) — The Biden administration plans the widescale expulsion of Haitian migrants from a small Texas border city by putting them on on flights to Haiti starting Sunday, an official said Friday, representing a swift and dramatic response to thousands who suddenly crossed the border from Mexico and gathered under and around a bridge.
DEL RIO, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ball State#Home Games#Mid American Conference#American Football#State College#The Nittany Lions#Psu#Rutgers#Mid American#Cardinals#Notre Dame#Irish#Penn State
The Hill

Attorney charged in Durham investigation pleads not guilty

Michael Sussman, the attorney charged this week by special counsel John Durham , pleaded not guilty to a charge of making false statements to the FBI in an initial court appearance on Friday. A federal magistrate judge allowed Sussman, a former partner at the prestigious law firm Perkins Coie, to...
U.S. POLITICS

Comments / 0

Community Policy