Game Preview: Penn State set for Ball State matchup; raucous crowd expected

Ball State’s home field, Scheumann Stadium, is located just behind a row of ranch homes on a pleasant, tree-lined street in a quiet-looking section of Muncie, Ind. Cardinals football coach Mike Neu is trying to be a good neighbor this week, but he’s also got to get his team prepped for what is likely to be an explosively raucous environment at Penn State on Saturday. So the residents of North Richmond Drive might have to put up with some noise.