Premier League

Siu x2: Cristiano Ronaldo scores brace in Manchester United return (video)

By Nicholas Mendola
NBC Sports
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIf there was only to be one goal across 450 minutes of Premier League 10am ET kickoffs, it was only going to come from one man: Cristiano Ronaldo. Even if it was a terrible one, it still gets a “Siu!”. Fortunately, Newcastle keeper Freddie Woodman’s second headscratcher of the game...

PREMIER LEAGUE

