Dogecoin price analysis: DOGE to retest $0.260 resistance

Ethereum price analysis reveals that Ethereum is going extremely bullish. Current support is found at the $3,538 mark. Current resistance is found at the $3,670 mark. Ethereum price analysis charts reveal that the cryptocurrency is going extremely bullish at the time of writing; however, after a flash rise, the queen of cryptocurrency has hit a resistance snag at the $3,670 mark. At the time of writing, the queen of cryptocurrency is trading hands for the $3,628 mark fluctuating between the $3,635 and $3,625 marks. The queen had hit the 7th of September flash crash with the king of cryptocurrency, and at the time of writing, both the king and queen are enjoying heavy bullish momentum after days of slow movements and a slow rise in the price.

COMMODITIES & FUTURE ・ 1 DAY AGO