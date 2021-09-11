CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dogecoin price analysis: DOGE to retest $0.260 resistance

By Bilal Ahmed
Cover picture for the articleDogecoin price analysis suggests a return to the $0.260 mark. DOGE faces resistance at the $0.250 mark. The closest support level lies at the $0.240 level. The Dogecoin price analysis shows that since falling to the $0.2400 mark, DOGE has struggled in climbing above the $0.2600 mark and continued to oscillate between the two levels for the past four days. Today, the price fell to the support level but has bounced back and climbing towards the $0.250 mark while traders continue speculating.

