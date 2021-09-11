CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Water District’s Nitrogen Removal Far Exceeds State Expectations

It is no secret that nitrogen discharge is one of the greatest threats to Long Island’s bays. More and more towns and villages are removing septic systems and replacing them with sewer systems or new smart septic systems to limit the amount of nitrogen that ends up in our bays. Due to its smart investments, efficient operations and care for the environment, the Great Neck Water Pollution Control District (GNWPCD) is preventing excess nitrogen from entering Manhasset Bay.

