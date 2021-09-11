CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
TV & Videos

‘The Lion King’ to Mark Reopening Night on Broadway with Livestream of ‘Circle of Life’ on TikTok September 14

By Matthew Soberman
WDW News Today
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAfter being shut down for a year and a half, “The Lion King” is getting ready to roar once more on Broadway, and for one number, everyone’s invited to the show. To mark the long-running show’s reopening night at the Minskoff Theatre, the opening number, “Circle of Life,” will be livestreamed on the @DisneyonBroadway TikTok account on Tuesday, September 14 at 7 p.m. ET. Before the iconic song, Broadway cast member Adrienne Walker, who plays Nala, will host a pre-show, which will also feature a look behind the scenes at the people who bring the Tony Award-winning musical to life every day.

wdwnt.com

Comments / 0

Related
skiddle.com

Disney's The Lion King

You will never forget the theatrical event that is Disney's internationally celebrated musical THE LION KING. Brilliantly reimagined by acclaimed... This event occurred in September 2021. If you're looking for a upcoming event, try the links below:. You will never forget the theatrical event that is Disney's internationally celebrated musical...
MOVIES
thecut.com

Jordan Roth Had a Night Out on Broadway, Finally

Even in the darkest depths of lockdown, Broadway shone bright, literally — those Times Square lights never go out — but also emotionally. There was something about Broadway that made us feel hopeful, you know? The inability to perform live notwithstanding, the city’s theater community kept us distracted and entertained, improvising with livestreams celebrating theater icons like Steven Sondheim, virtual stagings of musicals like The Last Five Years, and, yes, Zooms. For the past year and a half, Broadway kept granting us opportunities to stop worrying, even for just an act or two.
THEATER & DANCE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Circle Of Life#Disneyonbroadway#The Actors Fund#Wdwnt#Disney Parks#Wdw News
theaquarian.com

Rock and Pop Music Are the Catalysts to Reopen Broadway

Bruce Springsteen reopened the Great White Way when Springsteen on Broadway became the first in-person, limited-run show following the pandemic-era lockdown. Additional pop and rock productions are reopening New York’s theater district. After 18 months of dark theaters, rock and pop music are reviving Broadway. Springsteen on Broadway, the intimate...
PERFORMING ARTS
uticaphoenix.net

Amanda Kloots attends Broadway reopening of ‘Waitress’

The co-host of “The Talk” attended the opening night of “Waitress,” a Broadway musical which her husband starred in before his death last year. Cordero died from complications of Covid-19. Kloots posted to her Instagram page a series of photos from New York City’s iconic The Barrymore Theater. “A standing...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
broadwaynews.com

‘Beetlejuice’ to reopen on Broadway in April 2022

“Beetlejuice” announced Monday that it will reopen on Broadway, this time at the Marriott Marquis Theatre, with a first performance scheduled for April 8, 2022. The original creative team, led by director Alex Timbers, will remain in place for the musical’s return. Casting details are expected shortly. Tickets for the...
THEATER & DANCE
fox13memphis.com

Photos: Broadway reopens

Broadway reopens FILE - The Richard Rodgers Theatre, home of the musical "Hamilton," appears closed during Covid-19 lockdown in New York on May 13, 2020. Theaters for “The Lion King,” "Hamilton” and “Wicked” are set to reopen on Tuesday. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP, File) (Evan Agostini/Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)
THEATER & DANCE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TikTok
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Disney
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Music
NewsBreak
Instagram
WDW News Today

BREAKING: New “Finding Nemo” Musical Coming to Disney’s Animal Kingdom in 2022

Disney has announced that a new, updated Finding Nemo: The Musical show is coming to Disney’s Animal Kingdom in 2022. The previous show has permanently closed and will be replaced by the new version next year. The original cast was notified their show was discontinued, so this will likely be a fresh casting. It will be a completely new show, as many of the props, puppets, and stage dressings were destroyed or are being used for parts for the new staging.
ENTERTAINMENT
imdb.com

Broadway Returns! Best Gifts to Celebrate ‘The Lion King,’ ‘Hamilton,’ ‘Wicked,’ and More Musicals

All products and services featured by IndieWire are independently selected by IndieWire editors. However, IndieWire may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes. Broadway is back! September 14 marks the return of “The Lion King,” “Hamilton,”...
ENTERTAINMENT
WDW News Today

PHOTOS: Limited Edition Midnight Syndicate ‘Music of Halloween Horror Nights’ Album Released at Universal Studios Florida

This post may contain affiliate links; please read the disclosure for more information. As previously announced, Midnight Syndicate’s “Music of Halloween Horror Nights” album has been reissued in a limited edition size of 1,000. The album was available last year, but this year’s version has four bonus tracks and a digital download.
FLORIDA STATE
wegotthiscovered.com

This BIPOC Lead Pixar Short Is Beating Out Almost Every Movie On Disney+

There’s no denying that Pixar Shorts, or Sparxshorts, are incredible. We may not have expected them to rise to the lauded status they have today when The Adventures of André & Wally B. was shown before Toy Story in select theaters back in 1995, but they certainly have a place in the animated pantheon now. Thanks to Disney+, most of these shorts are easier to watch today than ever before.
MOVIES
cheddar.com

Broadway Returns With Several Shows Reopening

After 18 months in the dark, several Broadway shows are returning to the stage with fully vaccinated and masked audiences. The Lion King, Hamilton, and Wicked are among the shows raising the curtain once again, marking a big milestone for the theatre community. Matt Farnsworth, a voice teacher with students on Broadway, discusses how emotional this moment is for performers and how important the return of performing arts is for New York City and the country as a whole.
THEATER & DANCE
swiowanewssource.com

Fans line up for tickets as Broadway reopens

After Eighteen months the line at TKTS, the iconic Broadway tickets kiosk, is back. After the global pandemic shuttered live theater in March 2020, Broadway takes a big step forward Tuesday when three powerhouse shows — "The Lion King," "Hamilton" and "Wicked" reopen. (Sept. 14) Subscribe for more Breaking News:...
THEATER & DANCE

Comments / 0

Community Policy