‘The Lion King’ to Mark Reopening Night on Broadway with Livestream of ‘Circle of Life’ on TikTok September 14

After being shut down for a year and a half, “The Lion King” is getting ready to roar once more on Broadway, and for one number, everyone’s invited to the show. To mark the long-running show’s reopening night at the Minskoff Theatre, the opening number, “Circle of Life,” will be livestreamed on the @DisneyonBroadway TikTok account on Tuesday, September 14 at 7 p.m. ET. Before the iconic song, Broadway cast member Adrienne Walker, who plays Nala, will host a pre-show, which will also feature a look behind the scenes at the people who bring the Tony Award-winning musical to life every day.