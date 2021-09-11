CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
For Affleck and Damon, working together is a lot of fun

Cover picture for the articleVENICE (Reuters) – Childhood friends and Hollywood stars Ben Affleck and Matt Damon said teaming up again to write “The Last Duel”, Ridley Scott’s film about rape and justice in medieval France, was above all a lot of fun. The movie, which premiered at the Venice Film Festival, tells the...

Billboard

Jennifer Lopez & Ben Affleck Return to the Red Carpet Together for the First Time in 18 Years: Pics

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck are back and better than ever. After a summer filled with multiple vacations and PDA photos, the couple just marked another big moment in their rekindled relationship. On Friday (Sept. 10), Lopez and Affleck attend the Venice International Film Festival together for the premiere of Affleck's new movie, The Last Duel. The high-profile appearance marks Lopez and Affleck's first red carpet appearance as a couple in 18 years.
CELEBRITIES
The Atlantic

Another Unpretentious, Melancholy Farewell From Clint Eastwood

Clint Eastwood’s first Hollywood swan song was 1992’s Unforgiven, a dark, bitter Western that bade goodbye to the genre that had made him famous. He was 62 at the time, and after some 30-plus years of riding horses on-screen, the actor-director seemed ready to retire from the fictional range. Since Unforgiven, Eastwood has made 23 more films, starring in 10 of them, and many of those projects could also be considered curtain calls. In movies such as Space Cowboys, Blood Work, Gran Torino, and The Mule, he played fading exemplars of a prior generation’s masculine ideal who were struggling to understand their place in a new world. But Eastwood’s latest film, Cry Macho, marks the first time since 1992 that he’s actually gotten back in the saddle.
MOVIES
Ben Affleck
Adam Driver
Ridley Scott
Nicole Holofcener
Matt Damon
411mania.com

The Accountant 2 In the Works, Ben Affleck To Return

Ben Affleck’s The Accountant was a sleeper hit in 2016, and Gavin O’Connor has confirmed that a sequel is on the way. O’Connor directed the film, which released in October of that year and overperformed with $155.2 million. And speaking with the ReelBlend podcast (per CinemaBlend, O’Connor has confirmed that he’s reteaming with Affleck and Jon Bernthal for a follow-up.
MOVIES
HollywoodLife

Ben Affleck & Matt Damon Reunite at the Venice Film Festival For ‘The Last Duel’ Event

The Boston-born actors appeared together, looking dapper as ever, as their latest film together was screened at the iconic film festival. The boys are back in town! Ben Affleck, 49, and Matt Damon, 50, looked incredibly handsome as they appeared at a photo call at the Venice Film Festival on Friday September 10. The famous buddies were both at the annual movie event with their latest film together: The Last Duel. The childhood friends turned movie stars were all smiles as they posed together on the red carpet!
LOS ANGELES, CA
thechronicle-news.com

Ben Affleck: My friendship with Matt Damon has saved my sanity and mental health

Ben Affleck says his “sanity and mental health” have “really benefitted” from having Matt Damon as a friend. The two actors grew up together in Boston and later went on to have their big break in Hollywood at the same time with Oscar-winning film 'Good Will Hunting', and Ben has now said entering the spotlight alongside one of his closest friends has helped him cope with the pressures of fame.
CELEBRITIES
q957.com

Rape drama in medieval France reunites Affleck, Damon on big screen

VENICE (Reuters) – Actors and close friends Ben Affleck and Matt Damon are reunited in “The Last Duel”, a drama about the rape of a noblewoman in medieval France directed by Ridley Scott and which premieres at the Venice Film Festival on Friday. The film tells the true story of...
MOVIES
People

Matt Damon and Ben Affleck Cried on Good Will Hunting Set: 'We Actually Accomplished Something'

Matt Damon is recalling an emotional moment he and Ben Affleck shared in the process of making Good Will Hunting. The 1997 film, which the two childhood friends wrote together and subsequently starred in, led to Damon's first Oscar nomination for acting. The pair also shared a win for Best Original Screenplay, with Affleck becoming the youngest to win in the category and Damon, the second youngest.
CELEBRITIES
The Guardian

Ben Affleck and Matt Damon: The Last Duel is a feminist movie

The Last Duel, the medieval-set drama directed by Ridley Scott, is a feminist movie, according to Ben Affleck and Matt Damon, its stars and co-writers. Speaking at a press conference at the Venice film festival shortly before the film’s world premiere, the pair were keen to present their feminist credentials and the relevance of The Last Duel to the MeToo movement.
MOVIES
The Guardian

The Last Duel review – Affleck, Damon and Driver deliver damp mullets in the fog

Duelling got Ridley Scott into cinema back in 1977 with his much-admired debut The Duellists, but that was a brisk affair of rapiers at dawn. Medieval jousting is likely to be more cumbersome and clanking, and so it is in The Last Duel. Scott is revered as one of cinema’s most versatile mainstreamers but, barring Gladiator, his historical epics have tended not to win much adoration – something that is unlikely to change with this account of a real-life 14th-century case of rape and rivalry.
MOVIES
Harper's Bazaar

J.Lo and Ben Affleck Continue to Be So Damn Chic Together in Venice

Bennifer are ready for their closeup. Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck made another trip on Friday to the 78th Annual Venice Film Festival, where Affleck's new film The Last Duel is set to premiere. As the power couple traveled to the festival (via water taxi, of course), local paparazzi snapped the pair looking impressively chic. For the outing, Lopez wore a black and white pinstriped mini dress with her hair pulled back in a sleek ponytail, while Affleck was dapper in a navy suit. The two were also photographed holding hands as they made their way to the famed festival.
CELEBRITIES
codelist.biz

Ben Affleck talks about a special friendship with Matt Damon

Ben Affleck is convinced that thanks to Matt Damon, he stayed on the ground. The two actors have known each other since childhood and grew up together in Boston. Thanks to the film ‘Good Will Hunting’ they both had their big break in 1997 and won an Oscar for best screenplay. As Ben reveals, his childhood friend saved him from being too blinded by the limelight.
CELEBRITIES
flickeringmyth.com

New trailer for Ridley Scott’s The Last Duel starring Matt Damon, Adam Driver, Jodie Comer and Ben Affleck

20th Century Studios has released a new trailer for Ridley Scott’s historical drama The Last Duel. Set in the 14th Century, the film tells the story of France’s last sanctioned duel between Jean de Carrouges (Matt Damon) and Jacques LeGris (Adam Driver), two friends turned bitter rivals, and the bravery of Marguerite de Thibouville (Jodie Comer), who refused to stay silent following a vicious assault; watch it here…
MOVIES
imdb.com

Ben Affleck as Shocked by ‘Last Duel’ Hairstyles As You Are: ‘You Think This Will Work?’

To perhaps the surprise of 20th Century Studios and Disney, one of the most buzz-worthy takeaways from “The Last Duel” trailer in July was the ghastly-looking hairstyles worn by Ben Affleck and Matt Damon. Affleck rocks a bleach-blonde look as Count Pierre d’Alençons, while Damon sports a mullet as Jean de Carrouges. IndieWire’s “Last Duel” review says the film is home to “a few of the worst hairdos ever put on screen.” It turns out Affleck himself was just as shocked by the hairstyles. Speaking to Entertainment Weekly, Affleck and Damon said it was director Ridley Scott himself who came up with the looks.
BEAUTY & FASHION

