Look for versatility when considering vacation home

Question: I’ve vacationed here for years, and am ready to buy something, but what?. Answer: Part of what we do at Slifer Smith & Frampton is to offer our clients a clear picture of the local market, and for me, the first step is to help a buyer understand what location makes sense and what amenities are important before we begin our search. Do you want to be slopeside, where you can click in and out of your skis, or do you want to be a little further away in a quiet setting? Do you have a large family or friends that visit and need a lot of bedrooms? Do you like to finish your ski day with a hot tub soak? Knowing what amenities you want are going to save you a lot of time and make the process go smoother.

VAIL, CO ・ 14 DAYS AGO