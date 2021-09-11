CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Beauty & Fashion

Look for versatility when considering vacation home

By Lynne French
pioneerpublishers.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMy husband and I are interested in buying a second home for the family. Do you have any insight into where to buy or some guidelines?. A: I can’t really tell you where to buy, but I would be happy to give you some guidelines. What could be better than...

pioneerpublishers.com

Comments / 0

Related
Only In Southern California

This Glamping Treehouse In Southern California Is The Treehouse Getaway Adults Will Love

You don’t need to forgo the luxuries of home when camping in Southern California. Tucked away in the trees is the perfect glamping destination. It’s a treehouse with all the amenities you could ever want with plenty of privacy to make your stay much more comfortable. If you want an incredible view of the Santa Cruz Mountains, you won’t want to pass up the chance of staying at this beautiful location hidden in the woods.
LIFESTYLE
B98.5

This Smithfield Cabin Could Be The Perfect First Vacation Home

So, you and your special someone have been talking about buy a vacation home. But, you've always wanted a home on the lake and you really don't have a lakeside home in the budget. You can't afford $350,000 for a lake home!. Well, this Smithfield cabin could be the solution...
SMITHFIELD, ME
The Post and Courier

September is prime time for senior vacations and here are things you may wish to consider if you are planning a trip

Travel experts will tell you that September has become the prime time for seniors to schedule their vacations, according to Rebecca Weber, CEO of the 2.4 million member Association of Mature American Citizens [AMAC]. The most popular holiday destinations start to quiet down at summer’s end, making for conditions most seniors favor when getting away -- smaller crowds, easier access and lower prices.
TRAVEL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
leisuregrouptravel.com

Common Things People Forget to Pack When Going on Vacation

Waiting until the last minute to pack is typical for most travelers. But by recognizing the most common things people forget to pack when going on vacation, you can double-check that itinerary and guarantee you’re ready for your getaway. Picking the right wardrobe for your trip requires intense focus. Trying...
LIFESTYLE
Secret LA

This Invisible House In Joshua Tree Has A 100-Foot Pool In The Middle Of It

Rent this 22-story reflective monolithic skyscraper—on its side. The Invisible House in Joshua Tree looks like a skyscraper that has been airlifted from Manhattan and planted on its side in the middle of stunning scenery. It has sustainability built into the entire design with a mirrored exterior that makes this jaw-dropping structure blend in seamlessly with the surroundings while providing complete privacy and refracting the harsh desert sun to keep the interior cool.
JOSHUA TREE, CA
97ZOK

5 Beautiful Air BnB Homes to Rent for a Vacation in Illinois

Renting a home from Air BnB provides a unique opportunity to plan a very special vacation. For just the 2 of you, your whole family or bring a bunch of friends. I like water, tranquility and space to do something a little different each day of your vacation. While there are many to pick from, these were 5 in Illinois that really caught me eye. The last one is something REALLY special.
ILLINOIS STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Interior Design#Cross Country Skiing#Vacation Homes#Compass Real Estate#The Lynne French Team
Robb Report

This Minimalist Joshua Tree Vacation Home Sits on 5 Acres of Stunning Desert Land

Joshua Tree, Calif., is in the middle of a white-hot real estate boom, partially driven by its proximity to Los Angeles, but also because of the popularity of vacation rental sites such as Airbnb. Hollywood A-listers and entertainment moguls have been pushing up prices in the artsy high desert community over the last few years and the Covid-19 pandemic has sent even more people to the desert in search of open space. The town has long been known for cool, eccentric modern architecture, and this new build by Urban Architectural Space Group, called El Cemento Uno, is unique. Set on five acres of land...
JOSHUA TREE, CA
Apartment Therapy

The Bathroom Staple That Home Stagers Say You Should Get Rid of

As the proud owner of a very tiny bathroom, my eye always zeros in on the mess. If anything is out of place, I notice it immediately — because that mess can easily take over the entirety of my bathroom in no time. So I was happy to discover, when speaking to home stagers, that my bathroom doesn’t have one of the messiest items of all: a towel bar.
HOME & GARDEN
Apartment Therapy

4 Ways to Make Kitchen Counters Look More Expensive, According to Home Stagers

According to researchers affiliated with UCLA, people spend more time in their kitchens than in any other room in their home. It’s a spot that bears the brunt of common household clutter, too. (Yes, eight-week-old Taco Bell coupon, I’m talking about you!) That said, the kitchen also plays heavily into overall resale value, so spiffying up this important space is a must if you’re contemplating putting your home on the market.
HOME & GARDEN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Fashion
NewsBreak
Home & Garden
SPY

These Space-Saving Dining Sets Are The Ultimate Small Home Living Hack

Finding an appropriate dining set for a condo or small space can feel impossible. You want a large enough area to comfortably socialize and eat with loved ones while taking up as small of a footprint as possible. When you add your own aesthetic into the mix, options seem to get even narrower. There are endless shapes and sizes available, as well as some modular pieces that can be arranged to take up less space when they’re not being used or contain built-in storage. Many websites sell drop-leaf tables, which let your table extend. Besides the silhouette, there are several materials to...
INTERIOR DESIGN
Vail Daily

Ask a Broker: Ready for a permanent vacation home

Question: I’ve vacationed here for years, and am ready to buy something, but what?. Answer: Part of what we do at Slifer Smith & Frampton is to offer our clients a clear picture of the local market, and for me, the first step is to help a buyer understand what location makes sense and what amenities are important before we begin our search. Do you want to be slopeside, where you can click in and out of your skis, or do you want to be a little further away in a quiet setting? Do you have a large family or friends that visit and need a lot of bedrooms? Do you like to finish your ski day with a hot tub soak? Knowing what amenities you want are going to save you a lot of time and make the process go smoother.
VAIL, CO
lastheplace.com

A Brief Guide To Purchasing A New Home: The Steps To Consider

There are a few things to consider when purchasing a new home. You need to consider where you look, before viewing each home. You will need to have business partners of some kind such as realtors or realtors to help you fill out the legal parts, before closing on your sale.
REAL ESTATE
bizwest.com

Vacation home rental company grows 60%

Steamboat Springs-based Moving Mountains bought Breckenridge-based Paragon Lodging on undisclosed terms, a Summit County journal reported. Moving Mountains added 70 vacation homes to a rental portfolio of 120. Moving Mountains has homes and residences in Steamboat Springs, Vail and Beaver Creek. BizWest presents Business Forum featuring Michael Dubin - founder...
SUMMIT COUNTY, CO
travelnoire.com

These Unique Airbnb Homes Will Change Your Next Vacation

Unique Airbnb homes are a great way to get away from the norm. Not sure where to go on your next vacation? “Perfect.” says the app. Are you interested in a getaway but not the typical hotels? Open yourself up to experiencing a new adventure. We’ve comprised a list of some amazing stays. If you’re into tiny homes, castles, mansions, treehouses, and private islands you can find an array of options for your next vacation.
TRAVEL
rismedia.com

3 Things to Consider When Working With Second-Home Buyers and Sellers

Second homes have become increasingly popular as buyers seek to capitalize on record-low mortgage rates and find a respite from the big city, especially after a year like 2020. Here are three things you should consider when working with second-home buyers and sellers. 1. Location. In Portland, Maine, Chris Lynch,...
REAL ESTATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy