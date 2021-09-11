County COVID-19 cases down from pandemic high

The number of active COVID-19 cases in Cherokee County has dropped from the pandemic high of 518 reported on Sept. 1 to 357 cases Thursday, Sept. 9.

The total number of cases in Cherokee County has reached 6,075, with 5,643 people having recovered from the disease.

The Cherokee County Public Health Department reports 55 deaths from COVID-19, but the Texas Department of State Health Services lists 162.

County residents age 12 or older who were fully vaccinated, as of Sept. 9, accounted for 35.72% of the population, according to both CCPHD and DSHS. Those vaccinated with at least one dose was 44.05%.

With schools back in session, districts must make difficult decisions regarding COVID-19 and how to maintain a safe and healthy learning environment for students and staff.

Area school districts have made efforts to keep lines of communication open with students, their families and the community.

Jacksonville ISD, which posts the number of COVID-19 cases daily on the district’s website, indicates 112 total cases of COVID-19 in the district as of Sept. 9. This number represents 34 staff and 78 students. The district also indicates the number of cases by campus.

For the full report, visit jisd.org and use the COVID-19 link under News and Announcements on the home page.

Bullard ISD also posts COVID-19 information on its website, bullardisd.net. Choose COVID-19 under the District tab to locate the tracker and all other information regarding COVID-19.

The New Summerfield ISD provides a link, COVID-19 positive notifications and updates, on the home page of the website, newsummerfield.org, that includes a tracker and other COVID-related information.

Wells ISD posts COVID-19 information on the home page of its website, wells.esc7.net.

Alto ISD has created an email, covid@alto.esc7.net, specifically for communicating testing results, concerns and questions regarding COVID-19.

For more information about the Cherokee County Health Department, visit cctxphd.org or the Cherokee County Public Health Department Facebook page.

For state-wide or a by county report on COVID-19 cases or vaccination rates, visit dshs.texas.gov/coronavirus/AdditionalData.aspx.