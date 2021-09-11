Both sides now

It is this time of year that my thoughts go out to students who are beginning a new school year and teachers who will touch their lives. As seniors commence from high school and enter college or the work field, they often give accolades to their high school teachers who have most recently been an influence but their lives. However, I challenge you to think back to those teachers who first were influential in your learning, those teachers who taught six to 12 years in the past. Who were those precious individuals who first taught you, who endeavored to engage you in learning, and taught you lessons that would last beyond the classroom?

WILLIAMSPORT, PA ・ 13 HOURS AGO