Both sides now

Sun-Gazette
 7 days ago

There was a very beautiful song in the late 60s, “Both Sides Now,” written by Joni Mitchell, and sung by Judy Collins. I imagine most people over 60 know that song. It’s about the birth of wisdom, about realization that there is a cost to growth, to maturity, and even prosperity, that it’s far better to know the truth, then to continue to see through the eyes of a child, to see what is only desired to be seen. I often think of the song’s words, “Something’s lost but something’s gained in living every day.” These words become truer the longer I live.

Gone…..but NEVER Forgotten

It is this time of year that my thoughts go out to students who are beginning a new school year and teachers who will touch their lives. As seniors commence from high school and enter college or the work field, they often give accolades to their high school teachers who have most recently been an influence but their lives. However, I challenge you to think back to those teachers who first were influential in your learning, those teachers who taught six to 12 years in the past. Who were those precious individuals who first taught you, who endeavored to engage you in learning, and taught you lessons that would last beyond the classroom?
