Both sides now
There was a very beautiful song in the late 60s, “Both Sides Now,” written by Joni Mitchell, and sung by Judy Collins. I imagine most people over 60 know that song. It’s about the birth of wisdom, about realization that there is a cost to growth, to maturity, and even prosperity, that it’s far better to know the truth, then to continue to see through the eyes of a child, to see what is only desired to be seen. I often think of the song’s words, “Something’s lost but something’s gained in living every day.” These words become truer the longer I live.www.sungazette.com
