Williamsport, PA

USPS failure

Sun-Gazette
 7 days ago

The USPS recently raised rates to offset declining revenue due to First Class mailing declines. In the past two weeks my neighborhood has only had mail delivery one to two days of the week. Whatever happened to the Postal Service motto, “Neither snow nor rain nor heat nor gloom of night stays these couriers from the swift completion of their rounds.” What kind of logic is it for any business to raise prices due to declining sales and service to expect to remain in business by further diminishing those services. The USPS is a failure, in my opinion.

Center for Public Integrity

What happened when I reported that USPS keeps cheating mail carriers

The first email came from a mail carrier in California. It landed in my inbox at 11:04 a.m. on Aug. 31 — less than two hours after the Center for Public Integrity published its investigation into wage theft at the U.S. Postal Service. The mail carrier wanted me to know that our findings are accurate, that supervisors at USPS regularly cheat employees out of their pay.
INDUSTRY
bloomeradvance.com

USPS Mail Rate Increase For Mailing Services

This year has seen two postal rate increases with the most recent on Sunday, August 29, 2021. According to the USPS website this increase is part of “Delivering for America,” its 10-year plan to achieve financial sustainability and service excellence. The August 2021 postage rate increase is only impacting mailing services not shipping rates.
INDUSTRY
WDSU

USPS to resume mail delivery for most locations following Hurricane Ida

NEW ORLEANS — The U.S. Postal Service will be resuming mail delivery in most locations following Hurricane Ida. The hurricane caused mail delivery to be temporarily suspended in some locations. USPS announced Monday that effective Tuesday, almost all post offices beginning with ZIP codes 700, 701, 703, and 704 will...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
mymixfm.com

Workhorse voluntarily dismisses its legal challenge to USPS contract

WASHINGTON (Reuters) – Electric vehicle company Workhorse Group voluntarily dismissed on Tuesday its legal challenge against a U.S. Postal Service (USPS) move to award a multibillion-dollar contract to Oshkosh Defense for making postal delivery vehicles. The 10-year contract announced in February could be worth more than $6 billion in total....
ECONOMY
fordauthority.com

Ford Powered USPS Vehicles Likely On Track After Lawsuit Dismissal

Back in February, Ford Authority reported that Oshkosh Defense had been chosen to will supply the United States Postal Service (USPS) with new postal service carriers to replace the long-running Grumman Long Life Vehicle (LLV). Then, in June, Ford Authority reported that Ford will supply engines, transmissions, suspension parts, and other components for the next-generation model. However, a pending lawsuit then threatened Oshkosh’s plans to begin producing its Ford powered USPS vehicles in its South Carolina plant starting in 2023, but now, that lawsuit has been dismissed, according to Reuters.
POLITICS
2 On Your Side

USPS in Buffalo hosting a job fair this week to fill holiday positions

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Looking for a job for the holiday season?. The United States Postal Service in Buffalo is holding a hiring event on Tuesday. USPS is looking to fill over 200 positions at the Buffalo Processing and Distribution Center as well as city carrier assistant positions for the city and surrounding area. Mail handler assistant and holiday clerk assistant positions are open at the distribution center.
BUFFALO, NY
CBS New York

Experts Advise Shopping Early As Pandemic-Related Supply Chain Issues Continue

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — The holidays are not here yet, but some people are already starting to stock up on gifts. That’s because shortages are already starting to show up across the supply chain. Shopper Nicole Jimenez, of Harlem, browsed a toy aisle, seeing some empty shelves that could be the result of COVID-related problems with supply chain. With the holidays coming up, she wants to be safe, not sorry. “If there’s a lot of people going to order maybe the same things all at the same time, it might not get there on time. You might not have a gift for that person,”...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Z-Rock 107.7

Why Your Mailbox Could Soon Have Yellow or Orange Sticker On It in Minnesota

If you walk out to get your mail here in Minnesota and see an orange or yellow sticker on your mailbox soon, here's what that means. These days, many of us have become much more familiar with our local Minnesota postal workers (along with our UPS and Fed-Ex deliver drivers too) thanks to all those home deliveries they've been making due to all that online shopping we've been doing during the pandemic.
MINNESOTA STATE
KZTV 10

Southwest Airlines provides extra pay to COVID-vaccinated staff

According to multiple media reports, Southwest Airlines is boosting incentives for of its staff to get COVID-19 vaccines. The airline will provide fully vaccinated staff 16 hours extra pay if they show proof of vaccination before November 15, according to a company memo sent Wednesday and reported by the Dallas Morning News , CNBC and others.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE

