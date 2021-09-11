USPS failure
The USPS recently raised rates to offset declining revenue due to First Class mailing declines. In the past two weeks my neighborhood has only had mail delivery one to two days of the week. Whatever happened to the Postal Service motto, “Neither snow nor rain nor heat nor gloom of night stays these couriers from the swift completion of their rounds.” What kind of logic is it for any business to raise prices due to declining sales and service to expect to remain in business by further diminishing those services. The USPS is a failure, in my opinion.www.sungazette.com
