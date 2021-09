CLATSKANIE — The Clatskanie football team stayed in its opener early, but couldn’t hang with Dayton (Ore.) for four full quarters in a 42-12 loss. “Our kids played with a lot of toughness, and effort, and togetherness, and those are the things that we stressed,” Tigers coach Judd Stutzman said. “We’re asking about 12-13 kids to play the entire length of a four-quarter game, which is a lot to ask of them. But they went out there and they played their hearts out the entire time.”

CLATSKANIE, OR ・ 14 DAYS AGO