Location Dictates Innovation: A Tale of My Neighbor Steven Jobsky
The more unusual your new neighbor is, the better, the more unusual. The story of my neighbor should be a long book, which I’m compressing into a short story. He spent his childhood and high school in the Eastern European version of California, which was the former Yugoslavia during the 1960s and 1970s. Both of them dropped out of college at the same time, both began their journeys of self-discovery and self-spiritual “spiritual. “For example, I recommend these great articles: On the. Yugoslavian DIY Computer from the 1980s Lives and The. story of DIY Computer of Yugoslavia's DIY computer revolution.hackernoon.com
Comments / 0