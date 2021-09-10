CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Technology

Apple ordered to loosen rules around App Store

yourerie
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA federal judge ruled Apple must allow app developers to "steer" their users away from App Store payments as part of a lawsuit from game maker Epic. The judge said Apple's behavior was anti-competitive, but not monopolistic.

www.yourerie.com

Comments / 0

Related
IBTimes

Gaming Stocks Skyrocket, Apple Stocks Drop After Judge Order To Loosen App Payment System

Gaming developer company AppLovin saw stocks skyrocket over 10% after a California judge ordered Apple to loosen control of in-app purchases. Judge Yvonne Gonzalez Rogers ruling on Epic Games’ antitrust case banned Apple, which takes up to 30% of revenue from its in-app sales, from restricting developers from including "external links or other calls to action that direct customers to purchasing mechanisms."
TECHNOLOGY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#App Store#App Developers#Epic
Voice of America

Apple Must Loosen App Store Grip, Judge Says; What's the Impact?

SAN FRANCISCO - Apple will be forced to loosen the grip it holds on its App Store payment system, a U.S. federal judge ruled Friday in a closely watched battle with Fortnite maker Epic Games. Though app makers will be able to take steps to skirt the up to 30%...
TECHNOLOGY
siliconangle.com

In landmark ruling, Apple ordered to ease iOS app monetization rules

In a landmark ruling with potentially significant implications for the mobile ecosystem, Apple Inc. has been ordered by a court to ease its terms of service regarding app monetization in the App Store. U.S. District Judge Yvonne Gonzalez Rogers issued the ruling today as part of a lawsuit filed against...
TECHNOLOGY
dallassun.com

U.S. court rules to limit some Apple App Store rules

In a partial win for Epic Games, creator of "Fortnite," and other app makers, U.S. District Judge Yvonne Gonzalez Rogers has limited the use of some of Apple's App Store rules. The ruling on Friday, which came after a three-week trial, stipulates that Apple must allow developers to give their users the option to use other payment systems.
TECHNOLOGY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Apple
NewsBreak
Technology
The Independent

iPhone 13 pre order deals - live: Find today’s best UK prices on Apple’s new mini, pro and pro max phones

Today’s the day – UK pre-orders for the Apple iPhone 13, plus its pro, pro max and mini models, open at 1pm on Friday 17 September, and we’re here following live to help you get the very best deals on your new handset. Rumours of the iPhone 13 have been on the horizon for a while, and we finally got confirmation at the Apple showcase on 14 September, where the brand unveiled four new versions of its ever-popular device – a classic iPhone 13, a new diminutive iPhone 13 mini (with a 5.4″ display), an iPhone 13 pro and iPhone...
CELL PHONES
Tyla

WhatsApp Will Stop Working On 43 Smart Phones From November

WhatsApp has confirmed that its messaging service will cease to work on a number of smartphones later this year. From November 1st, many older models will no longer be able to support WhatsApp, which uses the internet so people can send messages and photos to friends for free. But from...
CELL PHONES
knowtechie.com

Here’s why Apple really wants you to trade in your old iPhone

Most of the major smartphone brands offer some pretty significant trade-in promotions for users looking to upgrade their phones. Major players, like Apple, will give you a substantial amount of credit when you trade in your older device, but why is that promotion so beneficial to the company?. A new...
CELL PHONES
CNET

iPhone 13 vs. iPhone 12: All the big rumored differences between Apple's phones

This story is part of Apple Event, our full coverage of the latest news from Apple headquarters. Apple's new iPhone, expected to be called the iPhone 13, could be on its way for a Sept. 14 reveal at Apple's next big event. The hyped-up phone is expected to have a few new features, an updated design and some camera upgrades, but how will it compare to last year's model? Depending on your personal smartphone wishlist and budget, the iPhone 12 or even the iPhone 11, iPhone SE or the rumored iPhone SE 3 could be best for you. But, if you're pumped to get your hands on the newest from Apple, the iPhone 13 could be the way to go.
CELL PHONES
SPY

These Are the Best Multi-Charging Power Banks for Energy-Thirsty Gadgets

While the technology you hold in your hands has undoubtedly advanced in recent years, one thing which can sometimes feel like it’s lagging behind is battery life. Try taking video, using your GPS navigation and Googling best restaurants near to your current location and it won’t be long before you’re getting the inevitable “Low Battery” alerts flashing up on your screen. When this becomes a reality and a power outlet isn’t nearby, it’s time to call on one of the best multi-charging power banks. Multi-charging power banks provide you with a way to charge multiple devices on the go. No matter...
ELECTRONICS
AFP

Critics warn of Apple, Google 'chokepoint' repression

The global dominance of tech giants serves as a convenient online chokepoint for authoritarian governments to crack down on dissent or rig elections, critics of Apple and Google said Friday. "As long as Apple maintains a stranglehold over what software millions of people (use)... the App Store will continue to be a convenient chokepoint for government censorship and crackdowns on dissent," said Evan Greer, director of digital advocacy group Fight for the Future.
BUSINESS

Comments / 0

Community Policy