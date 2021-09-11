CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
More alumni accuse former Georgetown provost of sexual misconduct

By Tom Jackman
Washington Post
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA now-deceased Catholic priest who was the provost and executive vice president at Georgetown University, and was accused of sexual misconduct by one former student, has been accused by additional alumni, the university said. They include a man who said he tried to report an encounter with the priest to school officials in the 1980s but was referred to campus ministry — which he felt would answer to his alleged abuser.

