Mayor Bowser and the Council of the District of Columbia Commemorate 20th Anniversary of the Attacks of 9/11

 7 days ago

(Washington, DC) Today, Mayor Muriel Bowser joined members of the Council of the District of Columbia, local public safety officials, and members of the interfaith community to commemorate the 20th anniversary of the September 11, 2001 terrorist attacks. They gathered in a solemn ceremony outside of DC Fire and EMS Engine 16. Among the nearly 3,000 lives lost as a result of the terrorist attacks were 11 Washingtonians and many other members of the DC community, including the unconscionable loss of three District of Columbia Public School students, all only eleven years old. The students, along with three of their teachers and two members of the National Geographic Society, were embarking upon a field trip to a Marine Sanctuary in California when their flight crashed into the Pentagon.

