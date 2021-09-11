CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Books & Literature

Karen Burnham Reviews Short Fiction: Clarkesworld, Anathema, and BCS

locusmag.com
 6 days ago

The June Clarkesworld leads off with “Little Animals” by Nancy Kress. Elena is our point-of-view character, a woman who is “borderline depressive.” She’s part of a research team that is using quantum effects to be able to “receive” the mental impressions of people who lived in the past. This is as much an art as a science, and Elena’s abrasive partner Cora has been frustrated in her attempt to tune into the artist Vermeer in the mid-17th century. Instead they’ve found Maria van Leeuwenhoek, daughter of that Antonj van Leeuwenhoek who did some of the earliest work with microscopes. Kress focuses the story on the characters of Elena and Maria. Elena’s father recently died tragically, and her sister is in poor mental health; Maria’s father is domineering and has no care for her religion or the man she loved and lost. Elena has to decide how much to give to research and how much to her family. This is a compassionate story that really brings the characters to life, especially Maria, who is exactly the sort of person often overlooked in the histories of science. Suzanne Palmer brings us a charming novelette, “Bots of the Lost Ark“, follow up to 2017’s Hugo Award winner “The Secret Life of Bots”. As it starts, Ship has woken up Bot 9 – it may have been a rebellious bastard before, but Ship needs its capability to improvise. Ship has a heck of a dilemma: they survived what should have been a suicide mission but took a lot of damage. They weren’t able to jump home and will now have to beg the Ysmi for the use of their gate. However the Ysmi believe no AI can be trusted if it’s not under the immediate control of humans – and all of Ship’s human crew are in stasis. In fact, some of the bots who were to take over the crew’s roles have instead adopted the crew’s identities and have been fighting amongst themselves as to which of them is the “real” crewmember. Bot 9 has to journey through all this chaos to wake the real human engineer, and Ship has to navigate some dicey diplomacy when the Ysmi contact them. The dialog between all the different bots on the ship is great, and the introduction of the human engineer is hilarious.

locusmag.com

Comments / 0

Related
locusmag.com

Rich Horton Reviews Short Fiction: F&SF and Fusion Fragment

A new story by Yukimi Ogawa is something I look forward to, and I was very happy with her latest, “Her Garden, the Size of Her Palm“, from the July-August F&SF. A young woman learns that the money her late mother saved for her college education has been squandered by her father, so she gets a job. She is sent via wormhole to a cozy house and a woman called Grandma, who “wasn’t a typical grandma. She had many heads, for starters.” The story continues in that wild – but still grounded, feeling more like SF than fantasy – fashion, as our narrator is sent via wormhole to several dangerous planets, on what seem weirdly commercial ventures, and tangles with one of Grandma’s rivals. I found it immensely fun.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
Anniston Star

Book review: A collection of short stories examines the Korean American experience

The eight stories that comprise “Skinship: Stories,” the debut collection by Yoon Choi, continue to astound long after their final pages. They are, for the most part, an examination of the Korean American experience that finds individuals in a kind of limbo in an adopted culture they are having difficulty becoming a part of, hindered by custom, by language and by a longing for “skinship.”
BOOKS & LITERATURE
locusmag.com

Paula Guran Reviews Short Fiction: Uncanny and Apex

Uncanny #40 is full of good fiction. Fran Wilde‘s novelette “Unseelie Brothers, Ltd.” leads off. Gowns made by the legendary Unseelie Brothers atelier have brought everyone in Sera Sebastian’s life together: her Aunt Vanessa and her husband, her father and her mother (who vanished not long after Sera’s birth). The shop, which disappears for periods of time and then appears at varying locations, pops up just in time for Vanessa to have them design a dress for her daughter Rie. Rie would prefer that cousin Sera do her gown and fellow fashion student Sara could use the commission. She accepts despite her need to finish her senior project. The talented Sera is offered a permanent position as well as information about her mysterious missing mother. It’s a wonderful story with a happy ending.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
funcheap.com

Odd Mondays Reading “Short Fiction & Long”

Novelist Matthew Clark Davison and short story authors Bradford Philen and Angelo Presicci will read long form and short fiction at Odd Mondays online Monday, September 13, from 7pm to 8pm Pacific time via Zoom. Davison will read from his new novel DOUBTING THOMAS and Philen and Presicci from their story collections WHEN THE COLOR STARTED and FIGHTING THE BAD WAR. Get the Zoom link from oddmondaysnoevalley@gmail.com.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
locusmag.com

New Books: 14 September 2021

(Candlewick Press 978-0-7636-6956-0, $18.99, 416pp, formats: hardcover, ebook, audio, September 14, 2021) Middle-grade fantasy/mystery novel about a girl who relies on her knife, but needs her wits when magical dolls give her three tasks. Boyle, T.C.:. (HarperCollins/Ecco 978-0-06-305285-7, $27.99, 352pp, formats: hardcover, ebook, audio, September 14, 2021) An animal behaviorist,...
BOOKS & LITERATURE
locusmag.com

Imagine 2200 Short Story Winners

Fix, Grist‘s “solutions lab,” has announced three winners for their Imagine 2200 Short Story Contest. The contest aimed “to envision a clean, just future… [and] create stories of life in that future.” The theme was “Climate fiction for future ancestors.” Winners are:. First Place: “Afterglow”, Lindsey Brodeck. Second Place: “The...
BOOKS & LITERATURE
locusmag.com

Russell Letson Reviews Jack Four by Neal Asher

One of Neal Asher’s specialties is monsters (though not of the cute sort), and the new Polity novel, Jack Four, is all monsters, all the time. It starts with brutal mercenaries and their alien customers and works its way up through nearly indestructible mutated alien warriors and their transformed sort-of-human shock troops, to natural predatory fauna, to biomechanical war machines from the deep galactic past. Even the protagonist, who starts out as one of the most vulnerable creatures in the cast, is pretty scary, though his scary side emerges only gradually.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bcs#Clarkesworld#Arabic
locusmag.com

2021 Ladies of Horror Fiction Grant Recipients

The Ladies of Horror Fiction (LOHF) have announced the winners of their annual Writers Grant:. Jules Gachs (writes as J.V. Gachs) Each will receive $100. The grants are “inclusive to all women who have reasonably demonstrated a commitment to writing in the horror genre” and were funded by Matt Brandenburg, S.H. Cooper, Laurel Hightower, T.C. Parker, Steve Stred, Sonora Taylor, Ben Walker, Cemetery Gates Media, and anonymous donors.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
mainstreet-nashville.com

Review: 'Dreams of Falling' a great Southern fiction read

I was looking for something light to read when I stumbled upon Karen White. This isn’t a denigration of her as an author, but sometimes I just want a fiction book to take me away through a story. I have been reading a lot of nonfiction lately, so I just needed to change the tone.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
locusmag.com

Jennifer Marie Brissett Guest Post–“Time As A Technology”

My novels have been characterized as being “Afrofuturistic,” but to be honest I never thought of the subgenre while writing them. When I write I generally don’t think of any subgenre before I sit down to create the work. My thinking when writing is usually concentrated more on story and narrative construction, not on the genre. Mostly all that is happening is that I have a story to tell, I set up the premise, and then I let the story evolve organically, allowing the story to “run.” So, my initial reaction to having my books characterized as being a part of Afrofuturism was to dismiss it as the all-too-easy jump made because I am black, so “therefore, I must be…” But if enough people say something about your work, it should at least cause one to consider the observation. So I considered it, and now have to admit there is indeed something to the characterization. Unbeknownst to me some aspects of the genre have been appearing in my work.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Books & Literature
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
NASA
NewsBreak
Arts
NewsBreak
Science
NewsBreak
Pixar
appstate.edu

Fiction Writer Leah Hampton

3:30 - 4:30: Craft Talk “Why Do the Work?” How field research and disciplined craft enhance your fiction. Named a Best Book of 2020 by Slate, Electric Literature, and PopMattersF*ckface is a brassy, bighearted debut collection of twelve short stories about rurality, corpses, honeybee collapse, and illicit sex in post-coal Appalachia. The twelve stories in this knockout collection--some comedic, some tragic, many both at once--examine the interdependence between rural denizens and their environment. A young girl, desperate for a way out of her small town, finds support in an unlikely place. A ranger working along the Blue Ridge Parkway realizes that the dark side of the job, the all too frequent discovery of dead bodies, has taken its toll on her. Haunted by his past, and his future, a tech sergeant reluctantly spends a night with his estranged parents before being deployed to Afghanistan. Nearing fifty and facing new medical problems, a woman wonders if her short stint at the local chemical plant is to blame. A woman takes her husband's research partner on a day trip to her favorite place on earth, Dollywood, and briefly imagines a different life. In the vein of Bonnie Jo Campbell and Lee Smith, Leah Hampton writes poignantly and honestly about a legendary place that's rapidly changing. She takes us deep inside the lives of the women and men of Appalachia while navigating the realities of modern life with wit, bite, and heart.
BOONE, NC
screenanarchy.com

Toronto 2021 Short Film, Short Review: DUST BATH

I am cognizant of the fact that it might take you longer to read this review than to watch the one hundred and twenty seconds of this animated short involving chickens searching for scratch, and philosophizing on the circle of life. Taking place in an overgrown cemetery, and featuring Smith's...
MOVIES
timespub.com

Pulp, not fiction: The persistence of print

In an age where nearly everything has turned digital (and as a community, we have lately transitioned to a very virtual existence by necessity), the persistence of print remains evident. I personally covet hard and paperback copies of books more than staring at yet another screen; though the benefits of...
BUCKS COUNTY, PA
srqmagazine.com

Non-Fiction Book Review of 'You Can't Be Serious' by Kal Penn

Reading Kal Penn’s memoir is like getting a visit from that friend you always look forward to seeing for his well spun hilarious tales. From his humble New Jersey upbringing to his acting in comedies such as National Lampoon’s Van Wilder to his work as Associate Director of the Office of Public Engagement during the Obama Administration, Penn certainly has the fodder for truly engaging stories.
SARASOTA, FL
Richmond.com

Book review (fiction): 'The Love Songs of W.E.B. Du Bois' by Honorée Fanonne Jeffers

An American epic about race and family, Honorée Fanonne Jeffers’ debut novel, “The Love Songs of W.E.B. Du Bois,” sprawls across centuries and continents, rural and urban, past and present. The heroine is Ailey Pearl Garfield, pushed toward a career in medicine but far more inclined to study history. She’s curious and a little angry, a chip on her shoulder for anyone who suggests who or what she ought to be.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
locusmag.com

Gabino Iglesias Reviews Goblin by Josh Malerman

Goblin , Josh Malerman (Earthling 978-0-9962118-5-7, $50.00, 376pp, hc) October 2017. (Del Rey 978-0-593-23780-3, $28.00, 416pp, hc) May 2021. Cover by Deena Warner. With Goblin, Josh Malerman joins the select group of authors who have given readers a memorable fictional town that will forever mark a spot in the literary map of our minds. Like Gabriel García Márquez’s Macondo or Stephen King’s Castle Rock, Malerman’s Goblin feels like a real place, complete with a complicated, bloody history that mirrors that of many other towns, as well as residents that bring it to life. Also, just like those other towns, Goblin is a place in which magic is real and strange things happen.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
locusmag.com

Inaugural Feminist Futures Award

This award recognizes a science fiction story that embraces feminist themes. Top entries will exemplify excellence in feminist storytelling. We encourage stories that capture the complexities and other aspects of identity, as well as intersectionality, through the imaginative power of science fiction. This competition is open to people of any gender and/or no gender.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
locusmag.com

Lavie Tidhar: Between the Cracks

LAVIE TIDHAR was born November 16, 1976 and raised on a kibbutz in Israel. He has traveled extensively since he was a teenager, living in South Africa, the UK, Laos, and the small island nation of Vanuatu. Tidhar began publishing with a poetry collection in Hebrew in 1998, but soon...
BOOKS & LITERATURE

Comments / 0

Community Policy