Kids in Care: Families need supportive that's more supportive

A few months ago, Shannon Hilburn, teacher and coach of Bristow Public Schools, found himself diagnosed with stage four melanoma, an advanced state of the most serious of skin cancers. Melanoma is a very aggressive form of cancer, occurring when problems arise in melanocytes (cells that produce melanin, which give the skin its coloration) and developing often from exposure to sunlight and other light sources emitting ultraviolet radiation. Melanomas can be missed until they reach late stages or metastasize (spread to other areas of the body). By the time Shannon received his diagnosis, his melanoma had reached stage four. Recently, he learned that his cancer is spreading; however, he began treatment quickly, and his hometown of Bristow sprang into action to support him and his family.

