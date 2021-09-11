DisneyMustPay Task Force Expands

The #DisneyMustPay Task Force, created by the Science Fiction and Fantasy Writers of America and dedicated to making media giant Disney honor its author contracts, has expanded its focus. The task force is now ‘‘reaching out to all comic book and graphic novel creators who may be missing royalty statements and payments from Disney and its companies.’’ Mary Robinette Kowal, chair of the task force, says, ‘‘Writers, artists, illustrators, letterers, and other artists are valued members of the creative teams that produce art and literature that is enjoyed by millions. We are inviting these talented artists to share their stories and we will fight for them to receive the money that is owed to them.’’