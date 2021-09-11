CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
#DisneyMustPay Task Force Expands

 6 days ago

The #DisneyMustPay Task Force, created by the Science Fiction and Fantasy Writers of America and dedicated to making media giant Disney honor its author contracts, has expanded its focus. The task force is now ‘‘reaching out to all comic book and graphic novel creators who may be missing royalty statements and payments from Disney and its companies.’’ Mary Robinette Kowal, chair of the task force, says, ‘‘Writers, artists, illustrators, letterers, and other artists are valued members of the creative teams that produce art and literature that is enjoyed by millions. We are inviting these talented artists to share their stories and we will fight for them to receive the money that is owed to them.’’

locusmag.com

New Books: 14 September 2021

(Candlewick Press 978-0-7636-6956-0, $18.99, 416pp, formats: hardcover, ebook, audio, September 14, 2021) Middle-grade fantasy/mystery novel about a girl who relies on her knife, but needs her wits when magical dolls give her three tasks. Boyle, T.C.:. (HarperCollins/Ecco 978-0-06-305285-7, $27.99, 352pp, formats: hardcover, ebook, audio, September 14, 2021) An animal behaviorist,...
Variety

New ‘Lost Boys’ Movie Starring Noah Jupe and Jaeden Martell Set at Warner Bros.

Warner Bros. is planning to take another bite out of 1980s cult hit “The Lost Boys,” with a modern day take starring Noah Jupe and Jaeden Martell. Jupe starred in the “A Quiet Place” films  and appeared in “The Undoing” and “Honey Boy,” while Martell was part of the “It” movies ensemble and starred in the “Defending Jacob” series as well as appearing in “Knives Out” and “Masters of Sex.” Jonathan Entwistle will direct with Randy McKinnon, who is working on “Static Shock” for Warner and DC, is writing the new version, the studio confirmed. Brian Kavanaugh-Jones and Fred Berger are producing through...
Variety

Sundance Institute Awards Sandbox Fund Grants for Science Storytelling

Sundance Institute and Sandbox Films announced 12 filmmakers who will be in the next batch to receive support for their projects, along with eight films selected to receive unrestricted and non-recoupable grants totaling $255,000, through the Sandbox Fund. The Sandbox Fund aims to elevate the voices of independent artists working in the realm of science and nonfiction storytelling as they produce and promote work and discourse the highlights that overlap science and art in the U.S. and abroad. The filmmakers and projects receiving grants are Márton Vizkelety and Zoltán Moll’s “Give Love Create,” Lacey Schwartz Delgado and Mehret Mandefro’s “How Free People...
IndieWire

‘Shang-Chi’: How Marvel Created Its First Dragons and the Adorable, Furry Morris

“Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings,” the MCU’s introduction to Chinese wuxia fantasy adventure, offered several unique VFX opportunities: manifesting the power of the titular rings, creating Marvel’s first dragons — the Great Protector and the Dweller in Darkness — and conjuring the adorable Morris, the headless, six-legged, furry friend to Ben Kingsley’s court jester, Trevor. “We knew that we wanted this movie to start off very grounded and move deeper and deeper into fantasy,” said director Destin Daniel Cretton (“Just Mercy”). “And  we also knew that we wanted the visuals to take a lot inspiration from Asian cinema...
The Hollywood Reporter

Netflix Bags Giancarlo Esposito, Paz Vega, Rufus Sewell for Thriller ‘Jigsaw’

Netflix is embarking on its latest experiment in nonlinear programming. The streamer has ordered a thriller called Jigsaw to series, tracking the planning an execution of a massive heist from decades before to a year after it happens. Giancarlo Esposito, Paz Vega and Rufus Sewell head the cast for the eight-episode drama, created by Eric Garcia (Repo Men, Matchstick Men). Jigsaw will tell its story in nonlinear fashion, although it won’t be a choose-your-own-adventure interactive show a la Black Mirror‘s “Bandersnatch” or Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt‘s “Kimmy vs. the Reverend.” Instead, sources say viewers will be able to choose in which order they...
The Independent

Author Colleen Hoover's word-of-mouth success

Colleen Hoover's years as a published — and self-published — novelist have been one long, pleasant surprise. The Texas-based writer broke through in 2012 when, through an Amazon.com program, she released “Slammed," which became a showcase for how an author in the Internet age can succeed through luck and worth of mouth. Bloggers and social media helped the book grow a following online, and within months “Slammed” was on The New York Times e-book fiction list, despite having no organized publicity. By the end of the year, Hoover had self-published a best-selling sequel, “Point of No Retreat,” and signed...
locusmag.com

2021 NBA Translated Literature Longlist

Waiting for the Waters to Rise, Maryse Condé, translated by Richard Philcox (World Editions) On the Origin of Species and Other Stories, Bo-Young Kim, translated by Joungmin Lee Comfort & Sora Kim-Russell (Kaya) When We Cease to Understand the World, Benjamín Labatut, translated by Adrian Nathan West (Pushkin) Rabbit Island,...
locusmag.com

Russell Letson Reviews Jack Four by Neal Asher

One of Neal Asher’s specialties is monsters (though not of the cute sort), and the new Polity novel, Jack Four, is all monsters, all the time. It starts with brutal mercenaries and their alien customers and works its way up through nearly indestructible mutated alien warriors and their transformed sort-of-human shock troops, to natural predatory fauna, to biomechanical war machines from the deep galactic past. Even the protagonist, who starts out as one of the most vulnerable creatures in the cast, is pretty scary, though his scary side emerges only gradually.
The Hollywood Reporter

‘Montana Story’: Film Review | TIFF 2021

Like its title, the opening shot of Montana Story tells us exactly where we are, as the morning sun peeks over the craggy mountaintops of Big Sky Country. But the sweeping landscapes here — captured by cinematographer Giles Nuttgens with a casual embrace of their beauty that never falls into the postcard trap of majestic awe — serve a different purpose. The idea that all the panoramic splendor equates to a sense of peace and belonging is called into question by damaged characters fumbling for perspective in Scott McGehee and David Siegel’s affecting drama, its tight ensemble led by performances...
Popculture

Netflix Loses Hit Franchise to Amazon Prime

Netflix has lost a big hit franchise to another streamer, with a live-action She-Ra series reported to be in development at Amazon Prime. According to Variety, the project is in the early stages, and will be produced by DreamWorks Animation. The company previously produced the animated She-Ra and the Princesses of Power series for Netflix. That show ran for five seasons — a total of 52 episodes — with the fifth and final season debuting in May 2020.
IndieWire

‘The Lost Symbol’ Review: Dan Brown’s Novels Come Together in Bland Peacock Adaptation

It’s been five years since audiences last saw Dan Brown’s character Robert Langdon in the 2016 feature film “Inferno” and it honestly feels like a moment in time that can’t be recreated. It’s hard to describe the events of 2003 to someone who didn’t feverishly rush out to read Brown’s “The Da Vinci Code,” one of the most popular books at the time, equally loved and castigated for its claims about Jesus being married and having children. The eventual adaptation in 2006, starring Tom Hanks, didn’t have as much controversy as the novel, but it did have plenty of its...
codelist.biz

Co-creator and actor Ben Best dies at 46

Ben Best, who co-created the popular HBO comedy Eastbound & Down with Danny McBride and Jody Hill and also starred as Clegg, is dead. The writer and actor died at the young age of only 46. Sad news for fans of Eastbound & Down: Ben Best, who made up a...
