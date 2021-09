Twenty years after the most lethal terrorist attack on American soil, the nation gathered in big cities and small towns to honor those lost on Sept. 11, 2001. Ceremonies were held Saturday in communities around Greene County, including Greenville, New Baltimore and Durham, with calls to “never forget” what occurred on that day during the attacks at the World Trade Center in New York City, the Pentagon in Washington D.C., and a field in Shanksville, Pa., where passengers forced the plane to crash to the ground to prevent another terrorist strike.

