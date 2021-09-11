Finger Lakes Health honors three employees with Distinguished Values Award

Three Finger Lakes Health employees have been recognized with the Distinguished Values Award for the second quarter of 2021.

The Distinguished Values Award program selects employees on a quarterly basis for the honor. The honorees are selected from three categories: Hospital, Long Term Care and Physician Network. These staff members are selected for consistently demonstrating the organizational values and clearly exceeding the requirements of their job. The awards are granted in recognition of those employees who clearly demonstrate professionalism and who serve as role models within Finger Lakes Health.

Selected honorees for the second quarter of 2021 are: JoAnne Dillon, LPN, Soldiers and Sailors Health Center – the Physician Network honoree; Jennifer Brown, COTA, Occupational Health, Living Center South – the Long Term Care honoree; and Jill McCulloch, BS, RN, BA, CRRN, Coordinator of Event Reporting and Nursing Quality, Performance Improvement – the Hospital Honoree.

Want the latest headlines in your inbox each morning? Click here to sign up for our Morning Edition and Sunday Insight newsletters. They are dedicated to keeping you in the know. You can also download the FingerLakes1.com App for Android (All Android Devices) or iOS (iPhone, iPad)