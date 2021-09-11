CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Business

Finger Lakes Health honors three employees with Distinguished Values Award

FingerLakes1.com
FingerLakes1.com
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=409pgu_0btAUnwc00

Three Finger Lakes Health employees have been recognized with the Distinguished Values Award for the second quarter of 2021.

The Distinguished Values Award program selects employees on a quarterly basis for the honor. The honorees are selected from three categories: Hospital, Long Term Care and Physician Network. These staff members are selected for consistently demonstrating the organizational values and clearly exceeding the requirements of their job. The awards are granted in recognition of those employees who clearly demonstrate professionalism and who serve as role models within Finger Lakes Health.

Selected honorees for the second quarter of 2021 are: JoAnne Dillon, LPN, Soldiers and Sailors Health Center – the Physician Network honoree; Jennifer Brown, COTA, Occupational Health, Living Center South – the Long Term Care honoree; and Jill McCulloch, BS, RN, BA, CRRN, Coordinator of Event Reporting and Nursing Quality, Performance Improvement – the Hospital Honoree.

Want the latest headlines in your inbox each morning? Click here to sign up for our Morning Edition and Sunday Insight newsletters. They are dedicated to keeping you in the know. You can also download the FingerLakes1.com App for Android (All Android Devices) or iOS (iPhone, iPad)

Comments / 0

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Android#Finger Lakes Health#Long Term Care#Physician Network#Lpn#Occupational Health#Living Center South#Bs#Ba#Crrn
FingerLakes1.com

Hochul says New York will move forward with vaccine mandate for healthcare workers

Governor Kathy Hochul said Wednesday that New York will move forward with its COVID-19 vaccine mandate for healthcare workers. Health systems across the state said they would need to shutter entire departments and delay elective surgeries if the mandate took effect on September 27. That’s when healthcare workers must have one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, or face termination.
LEWIS COUNTY, NY
FingerLakes1.com

FingerLakes1.com

15K+
Followers
7K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

We believe good journalism shouldn't be stuck behind a paywall. FingerLakes1.com is a paywall-free publication that focuses on delivering all of the news residents, visitors, and those who work in the Finger Lakes need to know in real-time. Breaking news, podcasts, in-depth investigative stories, and more all from a locally-owned news organization with a mission of investing in the communities we serve.

 https://fingerlakes1.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy