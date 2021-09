Kathy Hause-Walker said her late husband, John Hause, was standing near the edge of their road when the plane passed overhead. It was upside down. "It really bothered my husband," said Hause-Walker, who lives just a few miles north of the Flight 93 crash site near Shanksville and whose husband has since died. "He was very sensitive. He thought about how those people had to have been feeling as they went over."

