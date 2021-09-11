Same-sex marriage amendments killed by Council

For now, the marriage law of the Eastern Band of Cherokee Indians (EBCI) will remain the same and only recognize unions between a man and a woman. Tabled Ord. No. 574 (2021), submitted by Tamara Thompson, an EBCI tribal member from the Big Cove Community, sought to change the wording of the Tribe’s marriage law (Cherokee Code Section 50-1) and allow same-sex marriage. That legislation was defeated during the regular session of Tribal Council on the afternoon of Thursday, Sept. 9.