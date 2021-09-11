CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Wolcott, NY

Sweethearts & Heroes is available to help students and staff at North Rose-Wolcott Central School District

FingerLakes1.com
FingerLakes1.com
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0OL2fy_0btATMGu00

The 2020-2021 school year presented students across the U.S. with social and emotional obstacles, but a nationally renown program is coming to Wolcott, N.Y., to help.

Sweethearts & Heroes, a student empowerment and empathy activation program, will work with students, teachers and staff in the North Rose-Wolcott Central School District during a weeklong residency that lasts from Sept. 13-17.

“What did students lose during 2020?” said Tom Murphy, co-founder of Sweethearts & Heroes. “Developmental windows were disrupted. That’s why Sweethearts & Heroes is going to schools this year to focus on the human skills, such as empathy, compassion, and the other relationship skills that cause struggles for so many students. Our students need help with their social and emotional health — now more than ever. We like to say, ‘You can’t be a teacher of literacy without being a teacher of humanity first.’ That’s the focus that needs to happen for our children during this school year.”

Sweethearts & Heroes will present its traditional program to students at all grade levels in the North Rose-Wolcott Central School District. Now in its tenth year, Murphy’s original Sweethearts & Heroes presentation focuses on “Empathetic Fitness” and H.O.P.E. (Hold On Possibilities Exist). For 10 years, he has presented what he calls “‘the ‘stop, drop and roll’ of bullying” to more than 1 million students in several hundred schools from New England to Hawaii. Murphy will be joined by Rick Yarosh, a retired sergeant with the U.S. Army — injured in Iraq with burns over most of his body — who gives messages about overcoming adversity.

“Just talking about awareness doesn’t fix anything,” said Murphy, of St. Albans, Vt. “What separates us from other anti-bullying presentations and projects is that we give each student a plan to activate their innate superpowers — to empower them to help others that are struggling with bullying or other challenges that all students face. Our message and strategies go way beyond bullying. We are about humanity, giving H.O.P.E. to the hopeless and making the world a better place.”

Wolcott students and teachers will also be treated to a new component of Sweethearts & Heroes: CIRCLE — which is based on the ancient ritual of sitting in a circle to communicate. (For more on CIRCLE, watch this 2-minute video: https://youtu.be/C2-DEwtbBOw)

Murphy’s CIRCLE co-presenter is Pat Fish, who watched Sweethearts & Heroes as a middle school student in South Glens Falls, N.Y., a decade ago.

“CIRCLE is about building a support network for students, so that when they are struggling with social and emotional obstacles this year, they will have the resources necessary to manage those struggles,” Murphy said. “If you dedicate to CIRCLE, if you commit to CIRCLE on a regular basis, an entire culture can change. We’ve seen it happen thousands of times.”

North Rose-Wolcott Central School District Superintendent Michael Pullen said, “I have had the pleasure of working with Tom Murphy and Rick Yarosh previously, and I am thrilled that they will be spending a week with our students and staff. Their presentations are powerful and real. I cannot think of a better way to welcome students back to school than with a message of hope and encouragement. I believe Tom and Rick’s stories of perseverance and grit will resonate with our community.”

For more information on Sweethearts & Heroes, visit: sweetheartsandheroes.com.

Or watch these short, impactful trailers:

•https://youtu.be/SWY6Lr3LWaY

•https://youtu.be/RnNW42RPhpQ

On Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/sweetheartsandheroes/

On YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UChmbRNNgpGWkMRIUxSS-bGg

Want the latest headlines in your inbox each morning? Click here to sign up for our Morning Edition and Sunday Insight newsletters. They are dedicated to keeping you in the know. You can also download the FingerLakes1.com App for Android (All Android Devices) or iOS (iPhone, iPad)

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
St. Albans, NY
City
Wolcott, NY
City
South Glens Falls, NY
City
Rose, NY
State
Hawaii State
FingerLakes1.com

Mural added to the Wall of Honor in Lyons

The Wall of Honor which salutes veterans from the four wars was moved to Central Park in Lyons and recently had a mural added by Mark DeCracker of Mural Mania. The mural honors the veterans who served, and veteran Cory Reynolds, one of DeCracker’s contributors, thought of the design. The...
LYONS, NY
FingerLakes1.com

Data released shows the COVID-19 vaccination rate is increasing in Rochester

Data collected from community outreach initiatives and pop-up clinics are showing a positive impact on the Rochester population and their COVID-19 vaccine rates. More than 50% of the eligible population in every Rochester city ZIP code has received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccination, community leaders announced. The Rochester ZIP code data is reported on the Finger Lakes COVID-19 Hub web site, after several months of increased efforts to ensure equitable vaccine distribution by a number of community agencies, the City of Rochester and Monroe County. Community leaders say this is a critical milestone, given the high communicability rate of the COVID-19 variants.
ROCHESTER, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Android#Sweethearts Heroes#Developmental#The U S Army#Circle#Iphone
FingerLakes1.com

For National Preparedness Month, Livingston County offers tips on building a kit to be prepared

September is National Preparedness Month and Livingston County wants its residents to have the knowledge and ability to “build a kit.”. After an emergency, you may need to survive on your own for several days. Since you do not know where you will be when an emergency occurs, prepare disaster supplies kits for home, work and vehicles. Make sure all family members know where the kits are kept.
LIVINGSTON COUNTY, NY
FingerLakes1.com

Webcam installed on Seneca Harbor Station’s property allows residents to view the area from their home

Residents of the Finger Lakes Region can now see the Seneca Harbor Station right from the comfort of their own home, 24/7, 7 days a week. A new webcam is online today thanks to a partnership between BOSS Security & Automation, Seneca Harbor Station, and the Watkins Glen Area Chamber of Commerce. View the live feed here: https://www.ipcamlive.com/613a21ff4cf8d.
SENECA COUNTY, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Facebook
Country
Iraq
FingerLakes1.com

Hochul says New York will move forward with vaccine mandate for healthcare workers

Governor Kathy Hochul said Wednesday that New York will move forward with its COVID-19 vaccine mandate for healthcare workers. Health systems across the state said they would need to shutter entire departments and delay elective surgeries if the mandate took effect on September 27. That’s when healthcare workers must have one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, or face termination.
LEWIS COUNTY, NY
FingerLakes1.com

FingerLakes1.com

15K+
Followers
7K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

We believe good journalism shouldn't be stuck behind a paywall. FingerLakes1.com is a paywall-free publication that focuses on delivering all of the news residents, visitors, and those who work in the Finger Lakes need to know in real-time. Breaking news, podcasts, in-depth investigative stories, and more all from a locally-owned news organization with a mission of investing in the communities we serve.

 https://fingerlakes1.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy