Syracuse man arrested after burglarizing a restaurant, stealing the ATM, and leading police on a vehicle pursuit

 6 days ago
A man who burglarized a restaurant led Montgomery County police on a vehicle chase.

Phillip Deon Jackson, 39, of Syracuse, led police on a chase after breaking into Ripepi’s Restaurant on State Highway 5 in the Town of St. Johnsville and stealing the ATM on Sept. 1.

He was arrested Sept. 8 and was in possession of the stolen ATM.

He’s facing additional charges for for the vehicle pursuit after robbing the restaurant.

Jackson is charged with burglary, grand larceny, two counts of criminal possession of stolen property, conspiracy, criminal mischief and a misdemeanor charged of unlawful possession of a radio device.

He is being held in Montgomery County Correctional Facility without bail.

