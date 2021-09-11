Remembering September 11, 2001

We just had the 20th anniversary of the 9/11 attacks. Most people old enough to remember the time can recall vividly. Back then I was a corporate manager meeting with a customer in Buchanan, Virginia. Joe, a big burley guy, broke into the meeting and told us a plane just hit one of the twin towers in New York. When he burst back in and said the second tower was hit, we all knew something was up. Then we heard about the Pentagon attack and Flight 93 in Shanksville, Pa. I feared for the safety of my kids in Maryland, Virginia and my oldest in the Navy, somewhere on a ship. My wife was at the nursing home where she worked. Driving home the sky was eerily quiet since all planes had been grounded.

POLITICS ・ 1 DAY AGO