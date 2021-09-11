CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Belmont, OH

Remembering September 11, 2001

Times-Leader
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt was one of the most beautiful days I can remember. The weather was perfectly pleasant, and the sky was a cloudless, bright blue. Maybe that made the tragic events that were about to unfold seem even more surreal. On Sept. 11, 2001, I got up as usual and had...

Remembering September 11: Diverted passenger reflects 20 years later

YORK, S.C. — Most people remember where they were the morning the planes hit the Twin Towers on September 11. The deadliest terror attack in the United States left nearly 3,000 people dead. This year marks 20 years since the attacks, and a man living in South Carolina remembers being...
YORK, SC
Times-Leader

Courage isn’t fearless, it’s about what’s right

We just had the 20th anniversary of the 9/11 attacks. Most people old enough to remember the time can recall vividly. Back then I was a corporate manager meeting with a customer in Buchanan, Virginia. Joe, a big burley guy, broke into the meeting and told us a plane just hit one of the twin towers in New York. When he burst back in and said the second tower was hit, we all knew something was up. Then we heard about the Pentagon attack and Flight 93 in Shanksville, Pa. I feared for the safety of my kids in Maryland, Virginia and my oldest in the Navy, somewhere on a ship. My wife was at the nursing home where she worked. Driving home the sky was eerily quiet since all planes had been grounded.
Times-Leader

Hiss

This is the rejoicing city that dwelt carelessly, that said in her heart, I am, and there is none beside me: how is she become a desolation, a place for beasts to lie down in! Every one that passeth by her shall hiss, and wag his hand. Zeph 2:15. There...
FACT CHECK: Was Kamala Harris Arrested In Singapore?

A post shared on Facebook claims that Vice President Kamala Harris was arrested in Singapore and that a new vice president has been announced. While Harris did recently travel to Singapore, she was not arrested during her trip. She has not been replaced as vice president. Fact Check:. Harris traveled...
Flashing Headlights to Warn of Speed Traps Is Protected By the 1st Amendment But That Doesn’t Mean It’s Legal

Flashing headlights is not a new concept. We have all driven down the road and saw someone flash their lights a few times. It is used to communicate when there is something up ahead of you that they have already passed while driving. In most situations, it is a warning that a policeman is performing their duty ahead, whether checking for drunk drivers, waiting with a speed detector, or dealing with some other situation.
Karen Calls Cops on Pit Bull at Park

In a viral video posted Aug. 11, TikToker @dogmom1991m films two white women who allegedly called the police and her because she took her pit bull to the park. “These ladies called the cops on me for having a pit bull at the park around kids,” the video caption says. “I was minding my own business; he was on a leash.”
One stunning afternoon: Setbacks imperil Biden’s reset

WASHINGTON (AP) — It was an hour President Joe Biden would no doubt like to forget. On Friday, the Pentagon acknowledged that a drone strike in Afghanistan killed 10 civilians, including seven children, not terrorists. A panel advising the Food and Drug Administration voted to not recommend COVID booster shots for all Americans over 16, dashing an administration hope. And France announced it was recalling its ambassador to the U.S. out of anger for being cut out of a secret nuclear submarine deal Biden had struck with the United Kingdom and Australia.
