Inflation has gone up over 8% in the last year

FingerLakes1.com
 6 days ago
Since 2010, inflation at the wholesale level has risen more than it ever has at 8.3% since Aug. 2020.

The producer price index is done by the Labor Department, and they measure inflation before it hits consumers.

In August it rose by .7% and in June and July it rose by 1% both months.

Supply chain issues mixed with a workforce shortage is driving the prices even higher.

Food rose 2.9% in August after falling in July.

The economy hit a wall this season after appearing to be recovering earlier in the year.

As Delta continues to be a fear for some, families have started dining out less and not traveling as often.

FingerLakes1.com

