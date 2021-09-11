CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Environment

How To Make Your Home More Environment Friendly

By Allen Brown
laguestlist.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe environment is changing. Every day, the air becomes more polluted with toxic chemicals and harmful gases that destroy our health and harm our planet. The good news is we can help to make a difference! This blog post will show you how to make your home more environmentally friendly and sustainable, so you can do your part in helping protect the earth for future generations. Without further ado, here are six simple ways to make your home more environmentally friendly.

laguestlist.com

Comments / 0

Related
Democrat-Herald

How to control humidity in your home

The old saying “it’s not the heat, it’s the humidity” has a lot of truth to it. Fortunately, humidity is not entirely out of your control. The most comfortable home is one that’s balanced in a variety of elements. Humidity can upset that delicate balance by being too low or too high. A humidity level of about 45% is ideal. You don’t want it higher than 50% or lower than 30%.
HOME & GARDEN
Apartment Therapy

One Small Thing That’s Making Your Home Look Run Down (and How to Fix It)

We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. Sergio Quezada, a Colorado-based home improvement specialist known as Mr. Jalapeño on social media, tackles cosmetic home improvement DIY projects, particularly around painting and drywall on his TikTok and Instagram channels. Recently, one of his DIY solutions went viral on TikTok, because it tackled one small thing that’s making your home look run down and tired — yet is so straightforward to fix.
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
Well+Good

How To Make Your Home Unwelcoming to Insects, According to Entomologists

Twice per year, the National Pest Management Association (NPMA) releases a Bug Barometer forecast, projecting the pest activity in the United States based on weather patterns, long-term forecasts, and other biological behaviors. Brittany Campbell, PhD, staff entomologist and research scientist at NPMA, says the latest forecasts are grim for people trying to keep bugs out of the house.
ANIMALS
MindBodyGreen

Want To Make Your Home More Sustainable? 3 Places To Get Started

Our editors have independently chosen the products listed on this page. If you purchase something mentioned in this article, we may earn a small commission. While sustainable living strategies might vary some geographically, commonalities exist in residential building practices. From heating and cooling to windows, doors, insulation, fixtures, and new materials, creating a sustainable home is totally possible—no matter your locale.
HOME & GARDEN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Renewable Energy#Light Bulbs#Solar Energy#Water Efficiency#Greenhouse Gas Emissions#Rodale Institute#Green Electricity
gisuser.com

Prioritizing the Planet: Effective Steps to Make Your Business More Eco-Friendly

If you’re the owner of a small business, you might think that its environmental impact is minor. But people who buy your products don’t see it this way. We face an environmental crisis, and customers are starting to vote for “go green” more and more. All businesses, regardless of their shapes, must analyze consumer’s behavior and beliefs because people learn more about the climate change and what effects might have in the future. Thus, they are changing their buying habits, as well.
ENVIRONMENT
Apartment Therapy

The Unexpected Way to Make Your Home More Energy Efficient

Improving your home’s energy efficiency can feel daunting. There are so many ways to approach it, but finding a starting point that’s not too much work and that still has an impact is hard. One simple way to trim your power bill without giving up comfort: swap out your old, dusty ceiling fan for a better (and far more stylish) one.
HOME & GARDEN
butterpolish.com

10 Easy Ways to Transform Your Home Into an Eco-friendly Haven

More and more people are undeniably becoming aware of how they affect their environment. Hence, there is a growing interest in zero-waste living. If you are curious how you can live a sustainable life, we suggest that you keep on reading:. Use sustainable materials. Constructing a home is an excellent...
ENVIRONMENT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Clean Energy
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
Home & Garden
NewsBreak
Solar Power
amazinginteriordesign.com

How To Make Your Home A Cottagecore Heaven In Easy Steps

Do you enjoy the simple country life? The rural way, but a little more refined, is what we define cottage core as. The term cottage core may be a new one to you, but it essentially at its heart is a refined romantic version of the country or rustic decor. Like a blissful English cottage, cottage core creates a soothing atmosphere with its lush, earthy colors.
INTERIOR DESIGN
Brit + Co

19 Fall Candles to Make Your Home Cozier

Autumn is all about sprucing up your decor, pinning a million Halloween costume ideas on Pinterest and lighting up a fall candle that encapsulates everything you love about the season. This year, wood, sage and leather are taking center stage, but there's always room on your coffee table for a classic pumpkin spice scent or a crisp fruity fragrance that will have everyone who comes into your home asking, “What are you burning??" Check out some of our favorite unique candles — and make sure you stock up on a few as holiday gifts for all your favorite people.
SHOPPING
Houston Chronicle

Realtor View: Make your home as marketable as possible

Pandemic aside, selling your home can be overwhelming, particularly if you are constrained by time or money. If your property is taking longer to sell than you expected, don’t lose hope. It may be time to re-evaluate. Knowing what problems exist and how to fix them may entice buyers and increase the opportunity for a sale.
MLS
tucson.com

Rosie on the House: Making your pets feel at home

Question: I just spent my first summer here. The thunderstorms scared my dog to the point he hid in the closet for hours. What can I provide to make him feel safe?. Answer: Sometimes our pets need to be alone. A thunderstorm, fireworks, new people, or simply not feeling well may cause them to seek space far from the madding crowd.
PETS
This Old House

How to Steam Clean an Oven

Ugh! Few household chores elicit groans like cleaning the oven. Regular use of the appliance is bound to deposit grease on all inside surfaces, not to mention the occasional casserole or pie that bubbles over, causing clumps of baked-on crud. Between the hazardous chemicals in commercial oven cleaners (caustic soda, dichloromethane, and ethylene glycol possibly among them) and the major mess usually involved, it’s no surprise that this task is often deferred—indefinitely.
HOME & GARDEN
SPY

These Space-Saving Dining Sets Are The Ultimate Small Home Living Hack

Finding an appropriate dining set for a condo or small space can feel impossible. You want a large enough area to comfortably socialize and eat with loved ones while taking up as small of a footprint as possible. When you add your own aesthetic into the mix, options seem to get even narrower. There are endless shapes and sizes available, as well as some modular pieces that can be arranged to take up less space when they’re not being used or contain built-in storage. Many websites sell drop-leaf tables, which let your table extend. Besides the silhouette, there are several materials to...
INTERIOR DESIGN
kadn.com

Food and supply shortages could be permanent

Lafayette, La (KADN) - Labor shortages in the food industry means consumers may not be able to find the products they like in supermarkets or restaurants. Tim Metcalf says "Every day is an adventure". COVID-19 impacts have led to severe increases in global food insecurity, affecting almost every restaurant in...
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
Apartment Therapy

3 Curtain Trends on the Way Out, According to Home Stagers

Windows are a major selling feature in a home, thanks to the light they bring in and the scenic views they (sometimes) offer. In order to modernize your windows for a showing, you can definitely turn to tricks such as painting the frames black and using sheer curtains to let in more light. But are there any window treatments you should avoid?
INTERIOR DESIGN
EatThis

This Popular Juice Will Reduce Inflammation In Your Body, Says Dietitian

There's no question this is an underrated juice option. Usually, when we think of juice, we're mostly reminded of the added sugars, empty calories, and overall negative effects it can have on our bodies. Next to soda, many popular drinks—like cold-pressed juices and tomato juice—have even landed a spot on our list of the unhealthiest drinks on the planet. But, what if we told you there's a popular juice that seems to have an exception?
HEALTH
Well+Good

Behr’s 2022 Color of the Year Is a Soothing Sea Glass Green You’ll Want Everywhere in Your Home

It's no secret: Colors can majorly affect your mood. That's part of the reason why people spend so much time fussing over what color to paint their bedrooms or what hue they want their new sofa to be. Some colors can even help relax your mind and help facilitate creativity. So, when Behr Paint Company named its color of the year earlier this week, people took note.
INTERIOR DESIGN

Comments / 0

Community Policy