A strong ground game was the catalyst for the Lanesboro Burros as they took down the Grand Meadow Superlarks to open up the season in Lanesboro Friday night 28-0. Seth Semmen got the scoring started in the first quarter for Lanesboro with the lone touchdown of the first half to make it 8-0 at the break. It was a tight battle in the first half that saw a total of just six possessions and both teams controlling the ball well.

GRAND MEADOW, MN ・ 13 DAYS AGO