Columbus man faces child pornography, murder charges
COLUMBUS, Ind. — A Columbus man faces preliminary charges of murder and possession of child pornography following an investigation into the disappearance of his girlfriend. The Bartholomew County Sheriff’s Office says the arrest comes after an investigation into the disappearance of Heather Ann Steuver. After she was reported missing on August 26, an investigation indicated suspicious circumstances around her disappearance.cbs4indy.com
